Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dropped an 18-10 decision to Rochester in Tuesday’s series opener. The RailRiders battled back and forth with the Red Wings, but the home team’s two big frames were too much. Estevan Florial smacked his team-leading 15th homer of the season.

The RailRiders got on the board first with two runs in the first. Oswald Peraza singled and Andres Chaparro walked to reach. A two-run double from Carlos Narvaez gave them a 2-0 lead.

Rochester began the bottom half with a leadoff homer from Derek Hill. Jake Alu reached on a walk and Victor Robles doubled him home. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Nomar Mazara made it 3-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got back on top with two more runs in the second. Franchy Cordero led off with a walk and Jamie Westbrook singled to move him to scoring position. Jesus Bastidas and Peraza each brought in a run.

Robles, on a Major League rehab assignment, homered in the third to tie things up at four.

In the fourth, Westbrook walked and came home on a sacrifice fly thanks to Estevan Florial. SWB took a 5-4 lead.

The Red Wings put up six runs on four hits and a RailRiders error in the bottom half. Rochester batted through the order with a pair of walks and a hit by pitch for a 10-2 advantage.

The home team added three more in the fifth. Robles had his second homer of the game to make it 13-5.

The RailRiders inched closer with a two-run homer off the bat of Florial. Westbrook led off the frame with a single and jogged home with him to bring the deficit down to six.

Elijah Dunham began the seventh with a single and Brandon Lockridge reached on a ground rule double. Wilmer Difo got to first on an error and sent home a run. Lockridge stole home as Difo took second for his first bag in Triple-A. Bastidas doubled in a run to make the score 13-10.

Rochester added five in the bottom of the eighth. They loaded the bases and Jake Noll’s single plated a run. With the bases still loaded, Alu smoked a grand slam for an 18-10 victory.

Mitch Spence (L, 4-3) pitched 3.2 innings letting up ten runs, nine earned. He allowed nine hits and three walks, while striking out four. Michael Feliz tossed an inning and two thirds giving up three runs. Deivi Garcia had a clean frame of work. Michael Gomez got out of the seventh 1-2-3. But he gave up five runs, including a grand slam, in the eighth.

Anthony Banda got the start going 2.1 innings of work allowing four runs on five hits. Tommy Romero (W, 3-3) took over for the next three frames. He let up two runs on two hits and two walks. Joe La Sorsa tossed one of his own with three runs, two earned, coming across. Andres Machado got just two outs to end the seventh with one run scoring. Amos Willingham faced the minimum in the eighth. Gerson Moreno pitched a clean ninth.