The Rochester Red Wings blasted four home runs over two games on Monday to sweep the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a doubleheader played in Rochester.

The Red Wings won Game 1 6-3 before scoring a walk-off 8-7 victory in Game 2.

With the RailRiders leading 7-6 in the bottom the seventh inning of Game 2, Jack Alu and Matt Adams singled to put two on. Franmil Reyes then laced a double up the left field line to drive in both for the victory.

Johnny Brito got the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre letting up six runs on seven hits. He struck out five. Greg Weissert (L, 1-2) struck out the side in the sixth. He let up two runs on three hits in the seventh.

In Game 1, Randy Vasquez (L, 1-7) pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing six runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out four. Aaron McGarity got the final out of the third and tossed a five-pitch fourth. Colten Brewer and Matt Bowman each threw a clean frame.