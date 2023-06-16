🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA Class 4A baseball championship game between Dallas and Bellefonte scheduled for Friday has been postponed. The game will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Medlar Field at Penn State University.

The PIAA made the announcement about 7 a.m. based on the forecast for rain throughout the day in State College. All three baseball games scheduled for Friday were postponed and moved to Saturday.

Bald Eagle Area and Mount Union will play for the Class 2A championship at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by Dallas vs. Bellefonte. Father Judge and Mt. Lebanon play for the 6A title at 4:30 p.m.

Two of the three softball games were also postponed and moved to Saturday. The Class 3A championship game between Mid Valley and Juniata will be at noon. The 5A title game between Northern York and Shaler will be at 4 p.m. The times have been changed from previously announced Friday morning.

The Class A softball championship game between Tri Valley and Union will remain as scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday.