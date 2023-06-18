🔊 Listen to this

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead single in the 12th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Cristian Pache began the inning on second base and scored on Schwarber’s first hit of the day, off Ken Waldichuk (1-5). Bryson Stott hit a tying single in the sixth and go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, only for the A’s to tie it in the bottom half.

Andrew Vasquez (2-0), Philadelphia’s seventh pitcher, struck out the final two A’s in the 10th then gave up Carlos Pérez’s tying double in the 11th. He earned the victory as the Phillies won their sixth in seven and 12th of their last 14 following a five-game losing streak.

CUBS 3, ORIOLES 2

CHICAGO — Justin Steele pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and Chicago got its fifth straight win.

Steele allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one in his first start since May 31. The left-hander had been sidelined by a strained forearm.

Chicago managed just four hits against Kyle Gibson (8-4) and two relievers.

ROYALS 10, ANGELS 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Samad Taylor hit a walk-off single in his MLB debut and Kansas City snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Aroldis Chapman (2-2) earned the win in relief. Chris Devenski (3-1) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 4, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE — Zach Remillard’s base hit in the ninth inning scored the tying run, his RBI single with two outs in the 11th gave Chicago the lead, and the White Sox rallied to beat Seattle.

Andrew Benintendi singled off Seattle reliever Tayler Saucedo (2-1) with two outs in the 11th to put runners at the corners, his sixth time on base in the game. Remillard followed with a line drive into right-center that scored Elvis Andrus.

CARDINALS 5, METS 3

NEW YORK — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning for his 198th win, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and St. Louis snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Walker also went deep for the Cardinals (28-43), who began the day with the worst record in the National League. Brendan Donovan and pinch-hitter Dylan Carlson each had an RBI single as St. Louis won for only the fourth time in 17 games.

TWINS 2, TIGERS 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s bullpen teamed up for a three-hitter, and Alex Kirilloff delivered an RBI single in a breakthrough fifth inning to lead the Twins.

José De León started with two perfect innings for the Twins, who opted for an all-reliever game to give their rotation a break during this stretch of 16 games without a day off. Brent Headrick (1-0) claimed his first major league victory with 2 1/3 innings.

RANGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Josh Jung and Jonah Heim hit back-to-back homers, Adolis García had his MLB-leading 10th outfield assist among three defensive gems and Texas beat Toronto.

Corey Seager also homered, his 10th on a solo shot in the seventh, as the AL West-leading Rangers won for just the third time in 10 games.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON – Braxton Garrett pitched six strong innings, Bryan De La Cruz had a two-run single and Miami won its third straight.

Joey Wendle had two hits for the Marlins. Luis Arraez, who went 5 for 5 with a homer on Friday night, was 1 for 4 with an intentional walk, leaving his major league-leading batting average at .388.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 0

MILWAUKEE — Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second straight game to lead Milwaukee.

The victory pushed the Brewers 1 1/2 games ahead of Pittsburgh atop the NL Central standings.

Miley was 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts before going on the IL on May 16. He returned to form Saturday, limiting the Pirates to two hits and two walks while striking out four.

REDS 10, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON — Jonathan India hit a two-run homer and Will Benson had three hits and two RBIs to power surging Cincinnati to its seventh straight win.

Hunter Greene (2-4) allowed five hits and two runs in six innings to get his second win of the season.

BRAVES 10, ROCKIES 2

ATLANTA — Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam and homer-happy Atlanta won its fifth straight.

Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario and Orlando Arcia also went deep as the National League-leading Braves moved a season-high 19 games over .500. They have combined for 42 runs and 52 hits during the winning streak and lead the majors with 122 homers.