TCU second baseman Tre Richardson (0) makes the out against Virginia runner Ethan O’Donnell (2) in the first inning of a game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Sunday.

TCU outfielder Elijah Nunez (1) celebrates his run with Tre Richardson against the Virginia in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Sunday.

OMAHA, Neb. — Sam Stoutenborough and two relievers limited Virginia to five hits, Cole Fontenelle drove in two runs and TCU eliminated the Cavaliers from the College World Series with a 4-3 win Sunday.

The Horned Frogs (43-23) will try to extend their stay when they play Tuesday against Oral Roberts. ORU beat TCU 6-5 in the CWS opener.

“I think everybody was wondering, after the punch to the gut on Friday, how they were going to respond?” coach Kirk Saarloos said. “I didn’t have any question about how they were going to respond. I could see it on the bus. I could see it on Saturday at our practice. … We outlasted them.”

Virginia (50-15) lost a second straight one-run game and went 0-2 for the first time in six CWS appearances. Five of the first six CWS games have been decided by one run.

“Two one-run losses certainly hurts, and I feel for our guys because they’ve had a terrific year,” Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said. “That said, we didn’t win, and our goal is to win here in Omaha and have a chance to win a national championship. We certainly fell short of that.”

The Cavaliers entered the game batting a nation-leading .334 for the season, but they never found a rhythm against Stoutenborough, Garrett Wright (3-2) and Ben Abeldt.

Wright, who typically enters games late and throws fewer than 25 pitches, was called on for middle relief and threw 43, his second most in an outing this season.

“I just wanted the baseball,” Wright said. “I just wanted to give our team the best chance to win. And so ‘Loos thought it was the best idea to come in earlier and get it to Ben in the back end. That’s what I did.”

Virginia starter Connelly Early (12-3), who came in having allowed two earned runs in 13 1/3 innings in the NCAA Tournament, gave up single runs in the first and third innings and was relieved by Brian Edgington to start the sixth.

Edgington, who pitched a complete game in the super regional-clinching win over Duke last week, allowed a base hit and walk before Elijah Nunez’s two-out single gave the Frogs a 3-1 lead.

Ethan Anderson homered leading off the seventh — Virginia’s first hit since the first inning — but the Frogs got that run back the next inning when 9-hole batter Austin Davis drove a ball over center fielder Ethan O’Donnell for an RBI double.

Virginia was within a run in the eighth when Harrison Didawick singled, stole second, moved over on a fly and came home on O’Donnell’s RBI groundout.

Abeldt pitched the ninth for his second save. He struck out .400-hitter Kyle Teel and got Anderson to ground out before Casey Saucke singled up the middle and took second when center fielder Elijah Nunez bobbled the ball. Abeldt struck out Anthony Stephan to end the game.

TCU, which lost 6-5 to Oral Roberts on Friday, has won at least one game in each of its six CWS appearances.

Fontenelle, batting .519 in the NCAA Tournament, drove in runs with a sacrifice fly and groundout.

Virginia had four three-up, three-down innings and was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

“We just weren’t competitive enough in our approach in those at-bats,” O’Connor said. “I thought we did a terrific job managing the innings from a pitching and defensive standpoint. TCU left 12 runners on base, so that’s a testament to our guys that they buckled down and didn’t let the big inning happen. That gave us a chance.”

FLORIDA 5, ORAL ROBERTS 4

OMAHA, Neb. — Hurston Waldrep struck out 12 in six innings, and Florida homered three times to break its single-season record in a 5-4 victory over Oral Roberts in the College World Series on Sunday night.

Florida took control of Bracket 1 — but not before Matt Hogan’s inside-the-park home run pulled ORU within two runs and having to escape a bases-loaded situation in the eighth when its closer was forced out of the game because of a mound-visit rules violation and another threat in the ninth.

The Gators (52-15) will play Wednesday against the winner of the Tuesday elimination game between ORU and TCU. Florida would have two chances, if needed, to get the one win that would send it to the best-of-three finals beginning Saturday.

The Summit League’s Golden Eagles (52-13), the first No. 4 regional seed since 2012 to play in the CWS, are known to punch above their weight, but they looked outclassed early against the No. 2 national seed Gators.

That changed in the seventh when Hogan drove Ryan Slater’s pitch off the left-field wall. Center fielder Wyatt Langford had trouble picking up the ball off the carom, and by the time he did Hogan was heading for third and not slowing down. Shortstop Josh Rivera took the cutoff and threw home, but Hogan got in easily with a head-first slide.

The Eagles loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth against Brandon Neely. When Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan came out to talk to his closer, the Gators were charged with their seventh mound visit, one over the limit. Under the rule, O’Sullivan had to replace Neely. Cade Fisher came on and got Justin Quinn to fly out.

Florida held on in the ninth after ORU scored on a groundout and had runners on the corners with two outs. Jacob Godman flew out to end the game, and the Gators came pouring out of their dugout to celebrate.

Waldrep (10-3) allowed one run in his six innings despite scattering seven hits and walking three. ORU had at least one man reach base against Waldrep each inning, but the projected first-round pick came up with the big pitch when he needed it most and finished with double-digit strikeouts for a third straight outing.

ORU starter Harley Gollert (10-2) went into the game off his two worst outings of the season, and things didn’t get better. The left-hander pitched into the third and gave up homers to Ty Evans, Rivera and Luke Heyman and left with his team down 5-1.

Evans’ homer was the Gators’ 133rd of the season, breaking the record of 132 by the 1998 team.

Gollert has surrendered seven homers over three appearances totaling 8 1/3 innings in the NCAA Tournament.