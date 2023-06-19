🔊 Listen to this

Scranton/Wilkes Barre fell 3-0 to Rochester in the series finale. It was just the fourth time the team was shutout this season.

Rochester got on the board with a three run second. Travis Blakenhorn walked, Jake Noll singled, and Drew Mills walked to load the bases. A base hit off the bat of Richie Martin plated two. Derek Hill followed up with an RBI knock for a 3-0 lead.

The RailRiders had base runners in the contest off of five hits and six walks.

Estevan Florial snapped his 35-game on base streak tracking back to May 2. In that time frame, Flo had 50 hits and 19 walks for a .399 OBP. It is the second longest on base streak in SWB history.

Mitch Spence (L, 4-4) tossed five innings of work allowing three runs on six hits. He left with two runners on in the sixth and no outs. Michael Gomez got out of the frame clean and recorded one out in the seventh. Jose Maciejewski entered and got a double play to put up a scoreless frame. The lefty notched an out in the eighth and left with two runners aboard. Michael Feliz left the runners on to end the inning.

Anthony Banda tossed 3.2 clean innings allowing just one hit and three walks. Tommy Romero finished the fourth scoreless and tossed a clean fifth. He let on two in the next frame, but Amos Willingham (W, 2-0) put up a zero. Willingham got two outs in the sixth and Joe La Sorsa finished it off. He went on to toss a scoreless eighth. Gerson Moreno (S, 1) set down the side 1-2-3 to finish the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home to begin the final series of the first half against Buffalo.