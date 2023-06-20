🔊 Listen to this

Lacey Youngblood struck out all nine batters she faced in three perfect innings as the Back Mountain major softball team rolled to a 15-0 win over Greater Wyoming Area in three innings.

The Back Mountain offense jumped on GWA early, scoring eight runs in the first inning and five more in the second.

Julie Sholtis and Annie Osipower led the way for Back Mountain with two hits each; they each doubled, and Sholtis tripled, as well.

Additional hits were tallied by Addie Butler, Alyssa Traver, Syd Haydu and Lucy Brunn.