Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Andres Chaparro came through with his third home run in two games and the RailRiders pitching staff delivered another strong performance as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knocked off Buffalo 4-1 on Wednesday at PNC Field.
Chaparro’s solo shot in the bottom of the first gave the RailRiders a lead they wouldn’t lose as five different pitchers held the Bisons to just four hits on the night.
Colten Brewer didn’t allow a baserunner in three innings of work in a spot start, striking out four. Josh Maciejewski went the next two innings for the win despite giving up Buffalo’s lone run, a solo home run by Jordan Luplow that made it 2-1 in the fifth.
Jamie Westbrook provided insurance with a pair of RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre also scored a run in the third on a Buffalo error.
Blas Castano, Michael Feliz and Greg Weissert came on for the final four innings to close things down, with Weissert picking up the save.
Westbrook went 3-for-4 to lead the offense. Rodolfo Duran was 2-for-4 with a double.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.