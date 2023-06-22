🔊 Listen to this

Andres Chaparro came through with his third home run in two games and the RailRiders pitching staff delivered another strong performance as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knocked off Buffalo 4-1 on Wednesday at PNC Field.

Chaparro’s solo shot in the bottom of the first gave the RailRiders a lead they wouldn’t lose as five different pitchers held the Bisons to just four hits on the night.

Colten Brewer didn’t allow a baserunner in three innings of work in a spot start, striking out four. Josh Maciejewski went the next two innings for the win despite giving up Buffalo’s lone run, a solo home run by Jordan Luplow that made it 2-1 in the fifth.

Jamie Westbrook provided insurance with a pair of RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre also scored a run in the third on a Buffalo error.

Blas Castano, Michael Feliz and Greg Weissert came on for the final four innings to close things down, with Weissert picking up the save.

Westbrook went 3-for-4 to lead the offense. Rodolfo Duran was 2-for-4 with a double.