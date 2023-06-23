🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders held Buffalo under three runs for the third straight night.

This time it wasn’t enough to come away with a victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre gave up one run in the top of the ninth inning and another in the top of the 10th to suffer a 2-1 loss to the Bisons on Thursday at PNC Field.

Estevan Florial’s home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth broke a scoreless tie as the RailRiders looked for a third straight win over the Bisons, who scored just one run in each of the last two games.

Michael Gomez, going for a four-out save, couldn’t close the door on a victory. A lead-off walk for Buffalo in the ninth proved costly as Wynton Bernard stole second and took third on a throwing error by catcher Ben Rortvedt.

After another walk, Nathan Lukes delivered a game-tying RBI double. The RailRiders kept it at 1-1, getting an out at the plate on a fielder’s choice.

Gomez stayed on for the 10th, and the runner who started on second base went to third on a groundout and scored the winning run on a Jordan Luplow sacrifice fly.

All three Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters struck out in the bottom of the 10th to end the game.

Rodolfo Duran, Jamie Westbrook and Brandon Lockridge had the only other hits for the RailRiders, all singles.

Tanner Tully started on the mound and pitched six shutout innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out three.