Back Mountain American defeated Kingston/Forty Fort 11-7 on Sunday afternoon after falling behind 5-0 in the first inning in District 31 Major Little League Baseball tournament action.

Nathan Longfoot, Kellan DeFalco, Henry Kovach, Danny Boich and Nick Federici all had multiple hits. Kovach led the way with three RBI with Longfoot and Boich both having two.

Boich and Federici pitched for Back Mountain, combining for 12 strikeouts.

Avery Munster and Ryan Bobb both had multiple hits for KFF. Bobb led KFF with two RBI.

Makye Kushnir and Noah Shortz toed the rubber for KFF.

DISTRICT 16

12 YEAR OLD BASEBALL

Mountain Top 17, Plains South 2

Caden Hoban, Matt Rodgers and Avery Brace all had two hits each to lead Mountain Top to a three-inning victory over Plains South.

Colton Gryboski was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three.

Bryant Lara had a sacrifice fly and Yolibel Perdomo was 1 for 1 with an RBI for Plains South.