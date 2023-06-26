🔊 Listen to this

Scranton/Wilkes Barre drops to Buffalo 2-0 on a rainy Sunday to finish the series. This contest wraps up the first half of the season as SWB finishes with a 34-40 record. The RailRiders will travel to Syracuse to begin the second half on Wednesday.

In the sixth, Karl Ellison led off for the Bisons with a double. Otto Lopez launched his first home run of the season for a 2-0 advantage.

The RailRiders challenged in the bottom of the ninth, but could not rally. This was the fifth time the team was shutout this season.

Randy Vasquez pitched 6.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out five in his longest outing of the season. Matt Krook worked a clean frame. Michael Feliz followed with an inning and two thirds scoreless.

Paxton Schultz tossed three shutout innings to begin the game for Buffalo. Yosver Zulueta, Junior Fernandez, Thomas Hatch, Hagen Danner, Jimmy Burnette, and Hayden Juenger each pitched a clean inning of work.