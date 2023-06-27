🔊 Listen to this

Mountain Top defeated Greater Pittston Area 11-1 in four innings on Monday in 8/9/10 baseball action.

Garrett Chalker pitched all four innings for Mountain Top, allowing just two hits and one run. He struck out eight, while walking none.

Luke Fauerbach led Mountain Top offensively, going 2 for 2 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Colton Greeley also went 2 for 2, while driving in two runs and scoring another. Anthony D’Arco scored twice and had an RBI while going 2 for 2.

Greater Pittston Area was led by Armando Oliorri with an hit and RBI and Brian Wood with a run scored.