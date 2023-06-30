🔊 Listen to this

Reilly Hossage runs the bases after hitting his second of two home runs for Plains against Hanover on Thursday.

Hanover’s Shawn Elliot makes the catch as Plains’ Zaiden Ewis slides into second base safely in the third inning Thursday.

Hanover’s Jaden Kreitzer slides into home to score the lone run of the game as Plains catcher Blake Dunsmuir goes after the ball in the third inning Thursday.

Plains center fielder Omar Contreras makes a catch during the first inning against Hanover on Thursday.

Addison Gilmore struck out 18 as Plains edged Mountain Top 3-1 in eight innings Thursday in District 16 Little League 8-10 Softball.

Mountain Top pitcher Fallon Stavish had 16 strikeouts.

Faylinn Fernandes had two hits and stole five bases for Plains. Gilmore, Orianna Contreras and Piper Farrell each had a hit.

Stavish had two hits and four stolen bases for Mountain Top.

MAJOR BASEBALL

Plains North 15, Hanover 1

Plains North erupted for 10 runs in the third inning to defeat Hanover 15-1 in four innings in District 16 action.

Reilly Hossage led Plains North with two home runs and five runs batted in. Omar Contreras had two hits and three runs scored, and Donny Stark chipped in with a double and two RBI.

Nolan Franchella got the win, pitching four innings while giving up four hits and one unearned run. He struck out nine and walked three.

Shawn Elliot had two hits for Hanover.

Mountain Top 16, Nanticoke 6

Colton Gryboski, Avery Brace and Jake Lamoreaux all homered as Mountain Top won in four innings in a District 16 game.

Gryboski also singled, had three RBI and scored a run. Brace finished with three RBI and three runs scored. Lamoreaux also added a single and finished with four RBI.

Other top players for Mountain Top were Caden Hoban (3-for-3), Ryder Zurawski (2-2, RBI, run scored and Jake McLaughlin (single, RBI, two runs scored).

McLaughlin was also the winning pitcher. He surrendered five hits and fanned two.

GPA 12, Township American 0

Nick Migliori had a three-run homer as part of a 15-hit attack for Greater Pittston Area in its District 16 victory.

CJ Stevenson, Mike DeAngelo, Griff Maynor and Ben Faulent all had multiple hits for GPA. Winning pitcher James Masulis gave up four hits and struck out eight over four innings.

Braden Yonki led Township American with a double. Christian Webb, Marco Agolino and Gavin Timalonis all collected hits.

Swoyersville/Northwest 10, KFF 3

Cole Cavuto hit a two-run homer and Brayden Tkaczyk doubled and knocked in three runs as Swoyersville/Northwest defeated Kingston/Forty Fort in a District 31 game.

Caleb Ide had two hits while Nathan Long, Liam Gill, Trystan Smith and Eric Johnson all had hits.

Gill picked up the win, allowing one run and striking out eight.

Reggie Turner homered and Avery Munster singled for KFF.