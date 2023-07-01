🔊 Listen to this

Scranton/Wilkes Barre beat the Syracuse Mets 10-6 on Friday night. Led by Ben Rortvedt’s pinch hit double, the RailRiders put up a four-run ninth to break a tied game. The team also smashed three homers in the victory.

The RailRiders got on the board in the second with a solo shot off the bat of Jamie Westbrook.

Syracuse tied it up in the bottom half with a Jonathan Arauz homer.

In the next frame, Estevan Florial created a run on the base paths. He walked to reach, stole two bags, and raced home on a throwing error. SWB led 2-1.

Again the Mets tied it up in the bottom half. Luke Ritter led off with a double and back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Ronny Mauricio grounded into a double play, but it did push a run across for a 2-2 game.

Two runs in the fifth put Syracuse on top for the first time in the contest. Arauz walked and a triple off the bat of Carlos Cortes sent him home. Ritter followed with an RBI single for a 4-2 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre chipped away thanks to Michael Hermosillo’s 10th home run of the season.

In the eighth, the RailRiders put two up for a 5-4 lead. Westbrook led off with a single and Carlos Narvaez smoked a homer to left field for the team’s third of the contest.

Syracuse once again tied it in the next half inning. Luke Voit reached on an error and DJ Stewart sent a no-doubter to deep right center for a six-six ballgame.

The RailRiders took control in the top of the ninth. Narvaez reached on an error and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Andres Chaparro singled to put runners on the corners. Ben Rortvedt smoked an RBI double in a pinch hit opportunity off the bench. Westbrook followed with a run scoring base hit of his own. Hermosillo poked a sacrifice fly into center and Rortvedt raced home. Westbrook took second and then stole third. He jogged home on a Jesus Bastidas knock to complete a four-run frame. SWB led 10-4.

Clayton Beeter pitched five and two thirds innings allowing four runs. He let up five hits and four walks. Michael Gomez finished the sixth clean and threw a 1-2-3 seventh. Greg Weissert (W, 2-2) gave up two runs, one earned, with a pair of strikeouts. Josh Maciejewski slammed the door shut in the ninth.

Major League rehabber Jose Quintana got the start. He tossed two and a third allowing two runs, including a homer. Reed Garrett finished the third clean. Joey Lucchesi (L, 6-2) got 5.1 innings letting up six runs, five earned. He allowed four hits and four walks. Hunter Parsons gave up two more in the ninth recording just two outs.

The RailRiders will send out righty Mitch Spence for Saturday’s contest with a 6:35 PM first pitch.