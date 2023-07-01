🔊 Listen to this

Avery Brace struck out 11 as part of his complete-game two-hitter as Mountain Top defeated Township National 4-1 Saturday in District 16 Little League Major Baseball.

Mountain Top’s Ryder Zurawski was 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored. Mat Rodgers singled and had two RBI. Colton Gryboski and Caden Hoban each had a double, with Hoban scoring a run. Miles Metz was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Jack Bernardi and Dylan Shannon each had a single for Township National.

Plains North 18, GPA 4

Plains North used a seven-run first inning on the way t0 a four-inning win over Greater Pittston Area in District 16 Major Baseball.

Reilly Hossage homered and doubled twice while driving in six to lead a Plains offense that banged out 19 hits. Braedon Hollingshead also homered and doubled to go with three RBI. Nolan Franchella (double) and Ronnie Faatz (2 doubles) also went 3-for-3 on the day. JP McKeown (double) and Blake Dunsmuir chipped in two hits apiece.

On the mound, Faatz and Omar Contreras combined for 11 strikeouts and two walks. Faatz was the winning pitcher.

For GPA, James Masulis hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

Back Mtn. National 15, Swoyersville/Northwest 0

Jack Oliver struck out six and surrendered one hit as Back Mountain National won in four innings in a District 31 Major Baseball game.

Oliver also had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Michael Viglone had three hits and an RBI. Trever Cunningham doubled, singled and had four RBI. Ben Nulton doubled, singled and knocked in four runs. Lorenzo Zangardi tripled and had three RBI. George Rolland and Landon James had two singles each.

Jacob Ide had Swoyersville/Northwest’s only hit.

GWA 16 Back Mountain American 2

David Favata and Luke Stronski homered back to back in the first inning to spark Greater Wyoming Area to a four-inning win over Back Mountain American in a District 31 Major Baseball game.

DJ Zupko added three RBI for GWA while Brady Lynch, Max Langdon and Brady Adams had two RBI each. Luke Stronski struck out nine in picking up the win.

Danny Boich had two singles for Back Mountain American.

SOFTBALL

Plains 13, Pittston 1

Addison Gilmore threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Plains won in District 16 8-10 Softball.

Gilmore helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-3 including a grand slam. Orianna Contreras went 2-for-2 with a home run. Faylinn Fernandes was solid behind the plate and went 2-for-2 at the plate. Harper Broody and Piper Broody each contributed a hit.

Pittston pitcher Danielle Budzak recorded eight strikeouts.