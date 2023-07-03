Click here to subscribe today or Login.
In District 31 Majors baseball play, Back Mountain American defeated NorthWest/Swoyersville in extra innings on Sunday afternoon.
Jackson Medrano’s walk-off base hit scored Nick Federici in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the 7-6 win.
Max Laule and Brady Miller both had two hits for Back Mountain American. Nick Federici also doubled for Back Mountain American. Federici started the game on the mound and recorded 6 strikeouts.
Cole Cavuto led the way for NW/Swoyersville, swatting two home runs and collecting three RBI. Brayden Tkaczyk had multiple hits for NW/Swoyersville, including a double. Caleb Ide also had two hits.
