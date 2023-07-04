Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Bryce Williams struck out five to earn the win as Mountain Top defeated Greater Pittston Area 8-5 in District 16 9-11 baseball action.
Williams also had a hit and scored two runs to aid the Mountain Top offense. Kelten Rivera had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.
Parker McAndrew homered, and Levi Pisano had two hits for Greater Pittston Area.
Back Mountain National 13, Back Mountain American 3
Back Mountain National scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a victory over Back Mountain American in District 31 9-11 baseball.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.