🔊 Listen to this

Bryce Williams struck out five to earn the win as Mountain Top defeated Greater Pittston Area 8-5 in District 16 9-11 baseball action.

Williams also had a hit and scored two runs to aid the Mountain Top offense. Kelten Rivera had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.

Parker McAndrew homered, and Levi Pisano had two hits for Greater Pittston Area.

Back Mountain National 13, Back Mountain American 3

Back Mountain National scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a victory over Back Mountain American in District 31 9-11 baseball.