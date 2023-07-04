🔊 Listen to this

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped the Syracuse Mets 10-8 thanks to a late game rally. The RailRiders took the series four games to one and have now won four straight. A rare Monday night contest will go in as the longest game of the season thus far, played in three hours and thirty-one minutes.

The Mets get an early lead with a four-run first. Back-to-back doubles from Rafael Ortega and Ronny Mauricio plated a run. Luke Voit smoked a two-run homer and Jonathan Arauz followed with a solo shot for a 4-0 advantage.

Jamie Westbrook led off the third with a walk. Max Burt’s single pushed him over to third and Estevan Florial drove in Westbrook for the RailRiders first run.

Syracuse added some insurance in the fourth. Four consecutive hits including RBIs from Ortega and Mauricio brought them up 7-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre chipped away with two runs in the fifth. Burt and Florial walked to get aboard. Peraza smoked an RBI double and Rortvedt drove one in as well.

Franchy Cordero recorded his fifth homer of the season with a deep drive to left center field. The RailRiders trailed just 7-4.

Then the RailRiders got the bases loaded in the seventh. Florial singled to reach followed by back-to-back walks from Peraza and Rortvedt. Andres Chaparro singled to the gap in left center to send two across. SWB trailed by just one. Rodolfo Duran put the ball in play and a Mets error drove in Rortvedt to tie the game at seven apiece.

The comeback was completed by the RailRiders in the next frame. Westbrook led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Florial’s base knock drove in the go-ahead run, but he was caught stealing. Peraza drew a walk to replace him on the base paths. An RBI double off the bat of Rortvedt and a run scoring single from Chaparro gave the team a 10-7 advantage.

In the ninth inning, the Mets made a late push. Arauz singled and moved into scoring position on a walk from Jaylin Davis. Luke Ritter’s RBI knock made it 10-8, but that’s where it ended.

Tanner Tully got the start letting up seven runs in four frames of work. Deivi Garcia tossed a clean inning and a third and Colten Brewer recorded the final out. Matt Bowman (W, 4-0) was clean through 1.1 innings and Michael Feliz got the final two outs in the eighth. Feliz let up one in the ninth, but Aaron McGarity (S, 3) slammed the door shut to finish the contest.

Mike Vasil pitched the first three innings allowing one run on a pair of hits. Eric Orze let up two runs in an inning and a third. Reed Garrett was scoreless in his appearance. Denyi Reyes recorded just two outs, leaving with the bases loaded in the seventh. His line closed with four runs given up, three earned. John Curtiss got the final outs of the frame. Danny Santana (L, 1-3) allowed three runs in his frame. Jimmy Yacabonis tossed a clean ninth.

The RailRiders will celebrate Independence Day tomorrow, Tuesday, at PNC Field. Righty Jhony Brito is slated to get the ball with a 6:35 PM first pitch.