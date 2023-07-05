🔊 Listen to this

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the Philadelphia Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, 3-1 over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

It’s the Phillies’ longest winning streak away from home since the 1976 club won a franchise-best 13 straight.

Tampa Bay has lost nine of 15.

Nola (8-5) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The last batter he faced, Wander Franco, homered. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth and earned his 13th save in 13 chances.

“Another game, but it was a fun one.” the even-keeled Nola said. “Honestly, it kind of felt like I faced my brother, like the emotion, the nerves. It was awesone.”

Nola and Eflin spent part of Monday’s off-day together.

“There’s just a bunch of tremendous people over there, and on top of that, I got to pitch against my best friend,” Eflin said. “So as good as he did, it would have been nice to win the game, but I’m super happy for him.”

Eflin (9-4) was making his first start against his old team after signing a $40 million, three-year contract, the largest free-agent deal in Rays’ history. The 29-year-old right-hander, who had won each of his first eight home starts, gave up two runs, four hits and struck out nine in seven innings.

“Two best friends kind of going at, it was pretty cool to see,” Phillies star Bryce Harper said. “I thought they both threw the ball really well.”

Eflin was the eighth pitcher, and the first since Rick Sutcliffe led the Chicago Cubs in 1984 to their first playoff trip in 39 years, to win his first eight home starts with a club since 1901.

Nola and Eflin played together for seven seasons with Philadelphia. This was the first time in Phillies history that teammates for that long of time have faced off as starting pitchers in the next season, and the first time in the majors since Cleveland’s Cliff Lee the New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia in 2009.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead on consecutive second-inning doubles by Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm.

Eflin then retired 14 in a row until Harper had hit a one-out double in the seventh. Stott drove in Harper with a single.

Kyle Schwarber scored from first on Harper’s eighth-inning single off the right-field wall.

Tampa Bay had runners on first and third in the third, but Nola ended the threat by striking out Franco and Luke Raley. The right-hander also escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth.

Harper was the DH for the 52nd time since returning from Tommy John surgery, and continues ramping up his pregame work at first base and is making throws to second.

“Now we’re going to try and get him out there almost on a daily basis,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said.

Franco was added to the AL All-Star team, replacing injured New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

TROUT ON THE MEND

SAN DIEGO — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he anticipates returning this season despite a broken left wrist suffered when he fouled off a pitch Monday night.

“Of course,” Trout said Tuesday, a few hours after the Angels announced he was placed on the 10-day injured list with broken hamate.

“I’ve had other guys reach out who’ve had this surgery before, or had this injury before. I don’t know if it’s going to need surgery or not. We’ll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals.”

The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

“I kind of knew it wasn’t good. It’s another freak thing,” Trout said. “It’s nothing crazy serious, so obviously I’m going to miss a little bit of time, but it’s not season-ending.”

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Trout said he had been feeling well before the injury and that it’s going to be tough to miss the All-Star Game.

“I was really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s frustrating.”

Nevin said the team was going to get one more medical opinion on Trout’s wrist, “but usually these things need to be fixed. To be quite honest, when I went out there, I kind of had an idea. I’ve had players before that have done this, the feelings he had.

“When you feel something go or anything like that, you worry about a lot of things, but thankfully it’s a bone,” Nevin said. “It’s not a ligament or anything like that. Guys have come back from this and did fine and played. Mike will be back with us at some point this year. I know he’s hungry. I also know he’s hurting, too. It’s tough to see.”

Nevin said Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell will fill in for Trout in center field. Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, along with right-hander Gerardo Reyes. Moniak started Tuesday against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove. Moniak grew up in northern San Diego County and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft, by Philadelphia.

“Today Mickey’s out there and he’s certainly been the guy who’s gone out there when Mike’s gone down before,” Nevin said. “I think somebody joked that I’ve given Mike six days off this year and we’ve won all six games, so we shouldn’t be so upset right now.”

Nevin said he spoke with players and the coaching staff to reassure them that the Angels are still in good shape. They’re three games above .500 and in third place in the AL West, six games behind the Texas Rangers and three games out of the third wild-card spot.

Nevin said he doesn’t want two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who leads the majors with 31 homes, “to try to do too much. Obviously everybody’s like, ‘Well you’ve still got Shohei.’ He’s going to get his pitches to hit. You can’t walk him every time. He’s going to go up and take quality at-bats and not try to do too much.”