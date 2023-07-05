🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 on Tuesday.

Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt. Frazier went deep after a catchable fly by Jordan Westburg that left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera broke in on and played into a double.

With the score 3-3 in the fifth, Torres walked and was running on a full-count, two-out pitch to Stanton, who singled up the middle. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign and slid headfirst across the plate.

CUBS 7, BREWERS 6

MILWAUKEE — Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and Chicago pulled out a wild win over Milwaukee in 11 innings after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.

Dansby Swanson homered and Miguel Amaya hit a two-run double to help the Cubs build a 6-2 cushion. But the Brewers scored twice in the eighth and twice more in the ninth to tie it.

In the bottom of the 10th, pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio was placed at second base as the automatic runner. He tried to score the winning run on Owen Miller’s one-out single to left but was cut down at home by Happ on a call that stood following a replay review.

Miller was thrown out trying to advance to second, ending the inning.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler hit a three-run homer while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Twins against the Royals.

Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton added back-to-back homers for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team’s effort.

MARLINS 15, CARDINALS 2

MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs and the Marlins beat St. Louis in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers.

REDS 8, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON — Brett Kennedy won his first major league appearance in five years, Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with hits from both sides of the plate and the Reds beat the Nationals.

Kennedy struck out three and allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings, only getting into trouble late in his 86-pitch outing.

RANGERS 6, RED SOX 2

BOSTON — Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had a rain-delayed victory over the Red Sox.

Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk.

Jarren Duran had a triple and double, and Justin Turner an RBI single for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

METS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PHOENIX — Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the Mets beat the Diamondbacks.

Scherzer (8-2) gave up three home runs and walked in a run in six innings, but the Mets used the long ball to help the right-hander win his sixth straight decision.

Francisco Alvarez hit a 467-foot, two-run homer off Miguel Castro (4-3) in the seventh inning to break Travis D’Arnaud’s single-season team record by a rookie catcher set in 2014.

ASTROS 4, ROCKIES 1

HOUSTON — Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Rockies.

Julks doubled with an RBI after being inserted into the lineup at designated hitter after Jose Altuve was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with discomfort in his left oblique.

MARINERS 6, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance and AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot as the Mariners beat the Giants for their fourth straight win.

After striking out Mike Yastrzemski swinging to end the 2-hour, 20-minute Fourth of July matinee, the 26-year-old Gilbert clapped his hand into his glove and quickly went to embrace catcher Tom Murphy.