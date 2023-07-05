🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 on Tuesday in front of a sellout crowd of 10,000 at PNC Field. Everson Pereirahit a three-run homer in his Triple-A debut.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got the party started in the bottom of the first. After Estevan Florial worked an 11-pitch walk, Oswald Peraza drew one as well. Everson Pereira made his presence felt in his first game with the RailRiders. Pereira, the fourth ranked prospect in the New York Yankees organization, launched three-run home run 426 feet to vault the RailRiders to an early 3-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Cal Stevenson drew a leadoff walk for the IronPigs. Jake Cave followed with a single and Weston Wilson’s RBI fielder’s choice scored Stevenson. An RBI single from Kody Clemens tallied another, bringing home Cave to trim the SWB advantage to 3-2.

The IronPigs tied it up in the top of the seventh. Stevenson led off the inning with his second walk of the night, stole second, and advanced on a groundout from Cave. Stevenson scored on another RBI fielder’s choice from Wilson making it 3-3.

Drew Ellis led off the eighth inning with a single for Lehigh Valley, Simon Muzziotti walked and an RBI single from Rafael Marchan drove in Ellis. Scott Kingery knocked in Muzziotti with an RBI sacrifice fly to make it a 5-3 lead for the IronPigs.

The RailRiders would score one in the bottom of the eighth. Ben Rortvedt was hit by a pitch and Andrés Chaparro lined a base hit advancing him to third. Carlos Narvaez grounded into a double play, but Rortvedt would score making it 5-4, still in favor of Lehigh Valley.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jamie Westbrook led off the inning with a single. Brandon Lockridge came on to pinch run and advanced to third on a base hit from Jesús Bastidas. Florial walked to load the bases, but the comeback bid would fall short.

Jhony Brito got the start for SWB going five innings allowing two runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Michael Gomez (L, 0-4) tossed two innings giving up three runs on two walks and a hit. Greg Weissert pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. DJ Snelten went 0.2 innings with a strikeout and no runs or hits allowed.

Nick Nelson pitched a third of an inning giving up three runs on two hits and three walks. Jeremy Walker and Taylor Lehman combined for 4.1 scoreless innings. Jacob Barnes (W, 1-0) went 2.1 innings with no runs allowed and three strikeouts. Luis F. Ortiz allowed a run in an inning of work. Andrew Bellatti (S, 3) pitched the ninth, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk.

Will Warren is slated to start Wednesday night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.