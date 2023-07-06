🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders scored three times in the first inning on Tuesday and couldn’t on to beat Lehigh Valley.

They put up three more in the first on Wednesday. They made sure there would be no comeback this time.

Andres Chaparro finished a triple short of the cycle and drove in six runs as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre clobbered Lehigh Valley 14-0 at PNC Field.

Chaparro and Wilmer Difo both homered for the RailRiders, who got two hits apiece from Difo, Everson Pereira, Franchy Cordero and Brandon Lockridge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre outslugged the IronPigs 14 hits to three as three RailRiders pitchers combined on the shutout.

Starter Will Warren went 5.2 innings for the win, allowing just two hits while striking out six and walking one.

Aaron McGarity gave up the other hit while working 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and no walks. Michael Feliz finished things off with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. today in Moosic.