🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders’ hit parade began Wednesday with 14 runs. Somehow, they managed to top themselves on Thursday.

Ben Rortvedt clubbed two of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s five home runs in Thursday’s 18-2 demolition of Lehigh Valley at PNC Field.

Jesus Bastidas, Estevan Florial and Franchy Cordero also went deep for the RailRiders, who finished with 17 hits in the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre actually trailed 1-0 after three innings before scoring all 18 runs over the next five frames. The RailRiders put up a seven-spot in the fourth and another one in the eighth for good measure.

Brandon Lockridge finished 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Rortvedt and Cordero both racked up three hits and three RBI. Florial also drove in three runs.

Starter Mitch Spence pitched into the eighth inning, striking out seven with two walks, allowing two runs on six hits. Blas Castano got the final five outs to close out the rout.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. today in Moosic.