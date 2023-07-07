🔊 Listen to this

Sydney Haydu struck out seven and allowed just one hit in four innings as Back Mountain defeated Carbino Club 13-0 on Thursday in the Section 5 Little League Major Softball Tournament.

Addison Butler (triple) and Lacey Youngblood both went 3-for-3 at the plate while Haydu and Annie Osipower (triple) were each 2-for-3. Madeline DeSanto had a double.

Ella Helofski singled for Carbino Club.

DISTRICT 31

8-10 BASEBALL

Kingston/Forty Fort 15, Back Mountain American 0

Ma’kye Kushnir, TJ Needle and Jadan Vazquez combined on a one-hitter while striking out 14 in a five-inning victory.

Leading the way at the plate were Jason Dailey (two hits, four RBI), Nick Lipinski (two hits, three RBI), Vazquez (two hits) and Dayne Wadas (three runs).

Back Mountain American’s hit came from Jordan Rollins.

DISTRICT 16

8-10 BASEBALL

Mountain Top 17, Greater Pittston Area 5

Maks Malay (double) and Eli Metz (two hits) each drove in three runs apiece as Mountain Top win in five innings.

Colton Greeley and Bo Galella both finished with two RBI.

Angelo Macario led GPA with two hits and three RBI. Jacob Hulse singled and drove in a run.