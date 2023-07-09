🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 6-1 decision to Lehigh Valley on Saturday night at PNC Field.

Jamie Westbrook recorded his 12th home run of the season. The RailRiders lead the series 3-2 with one more game set for 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The IronPigs utilized the long ball from the start of the game. Jake Cave had a solo shot in the first for an early lead.

Lehigh Valley added three more in the second. Rafael Marchan reached on an error and John Hicks walked. A three-run homer from Scott Kingery made it 4-0.

Marchan led off the fourth with a home run of his own and Kingery rocked his second of the day in the seventh as the IronPigs led 6-0.

The RailRiders got on the board in the bottom half when Westbrook sent a ball 420 feet to center field for the team’s first run of the game, closing out the scoring.

Tanner Tully (L, 5-3) got the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going six innings allowing five runs with only two earned. He struck out four.

Zac Houston made his RailRiders debut, tossing an inning and a third and giving up a home run. Anthony Misiewicz made his Yankees organizational debut throwing 1.2 frames clean.

Nick Nelson (W, 1-1) pitched five shutout innings allowing two hits and a walk. Jeremy Walker let up a homer in his two frames. Luis Ortiz put up two shutout innings.

The RailRiders and IronPigs will wrap up their series in Moosic and head into the All-Star break. Righty Jhony Brito is set to get the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.