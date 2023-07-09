🔊 Listen to this

Greater Pittston Area claimed the District 16 Little League 9-11 baseball championship on Saturday with a 7-6 victory in seven innings over Mountain Top.

GPA starter Chris Tibel went five innings, allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts. Tibel, Levi Pisano, Patrick Roman and Rocco Oliveri each collected two hits. Aiden Bryk added a hit and finished the game on the hill, striking out one.

The game ended with a pop out to Colton Ziobro.

Mountain Top was led offensively by Bryce Graham who was 2-for-2 at the plate. Bryce Williams pitched 6.2 innings, walking only one batter.

DISTRICT 16

JUNIOR BASEBALL

Hanover 11, Wilkes-Barre 0

Cam Kratz allowed just two hits in four innings while striking out five for the win on the mound. Kratz added two hits, including a double, with two RBI at the plate.

Cole Kablick (RBI) and Jayden Cruz had two hits apiece for Hanover. Logan Richardson, Connor Richardson, Brody Richardson, Caden Stavitski, Jeff Peck and Eli Zapotoski all had a hit.

For Wilkes-Barre, Michael Schneikart, Max Reynolds, Quincy Jordan and Chase Bartz had the hits.