DALLAS — North Pocono flexed the collective muscle of a team ready to defend its state title on Saturday, scoring 11 runs in the first two innings to overpower Back Mountain and win the Section 5 major league softball title by an 11-0 final score.

This year’s edition of the North Pocono all-stars looked very much like another state contender, batting around the order in both of the first two innings to make a statement en route to raising the Section 5 banner.

“These girls have been working pretty hard, they’ve won two state championships in a row,” said North Pocono head coach Phillip Forgione after the game. “I thought we played really well, there’s some good competition down here.”

Back Mountain, the District 31 champs, fought hard to make it to the title round after dropping their first game of sectionals, beating Carbino Club and then getting their win back against Greater Pittston Area, but the bats of North Pocono were too hot out of the gate for Back Mountain to overcome.

It took just two batters for North Pocono to take the lead, a leadoff walk and a triple to the right-center wall for Ariella Bell. By the time Back Mountain was able to make the first out of the game, five runs had come across to score.

“North Pocono always has a fantastic team, they have great coaches. … I knew it was going to be a battle,” said Back Mountain head coach Heather Spudis.

North Pocono added six more runs in the second inning, chasing Back Mountain starter Sydney Haydu from the game, and tacking a few runs on reliever Lacey Youngblood before she was able to settle things down.

Among the big run producers were Ashy DeLucy, who drove in a team-high three runs, and Avarie Rosciolo, who drove in two runs and had three hits, coming just a home run shy of the cycle.

After getting out of the second inning, Youngblood posted scoreless frames in the third and fourth innings, keeping the damage where it was and giving her team a chance to stay alive as the game got to the middle innings.

“I think we needed to slow down the tempo a bit,” Spudis said. “We wanted to take them off-balance a little bit, and our defense made some great plays.”

The game did indeed slow down, but Back Mountain couldn’t get the bats going to produce the runs necessary to prolong the game.

In addition to her triple and two runs scored, Bell was in total command on the mound for North Pocono. She faced just one batter over the minimum, striking out three and allowing just one hit, a single from Alyssa Traver.

Bell was aided by some superb defense from her team, who played an error-free contest and made several impressive plays.

One of those plays, a snare of a sinking liner in foul territory by right fielder Anna Havenstrite, was the final out of the game, with the ten-run rule coming into effect after four innings.

“We play a lot of games with this same defense and we believe that we have the best defense you’ll see at the Little League level,” Forgione said.

The Pennsylvania state major league softball tournament is set to begin on July 13 at the Fairchance Little League in Fayette County.

DISTRICT 16

JUNIOR BASEBALL

Hanover 11, Wilkes-Barre 0

Cam Kratz allowed just two hits in four innings while striking out five for the win on the mound. Kratz added two hits, including a double, with two RBI at the plate.

Cole Kablick (RBI) and Jayden Cruz had two hits apiece for Hanover. Logan Richardson, Connor Richardson, Brody Richardson, Caden Stavitski, Jeff Peck and Eli Zapotoski all had a hit.

For Wilkes-Barre, Michael Schneikart, Max Reynolds, Quincy Jordan and Chase Bartz had the hits.

Section 5 Major Softball

North Pocono 11, Back Mountain 0 (4 inn.)

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

Grambo ss`2`2`0`0

Bell p`3`2`2`1

Roscioli 2b`3`2`3`2

Carra c`3`2`2`2

Forgione 3b`1`1`1`1

Clementoni 1b`2`0`0`0

Delucy eh`3`1`1`3

Havenstrite rf`3`1`1`0

Washko cf`2`0`0`0

West eh`2`0`1`2

Murphy lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`26`11`11`11

Back Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Butler cf`2`0`0`0

Spudis 2b`1`0`0`0

Traver c`1`0`1`0

Youngblood ss-p`1`0`0`0

Haydu p-ss`1`0`0`0

Osipower 3b`1`0`0`0

Sholtis lf`1`0`0`0

DeSanto 1b`1`0`0`0

Brunn rf`1`0`0`0

Davidson eh`1`0`0`0

Jenkins eh`1`0`0`0

Rigol eh`1`0`0`0

Totals`13`0`1`0

North Pocono` `560`0 — 11

Back Mountain` `000`0 — 0

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bell (W)`4`1`0`0`0`3

Back Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Haydu (L)`1`6`8`7`1`1

Youngblood`3`5`3`3`1`0