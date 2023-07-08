🔊 Listen to this

These two 4-year-olds got to enjoy a day at the Giants Despair HIllclimb with their dads. Paisely Lord, left, and Noah Nealon, wave to the camera between race runs.

Bill Feist’s 2008 Stohr F1000 was running fourth overall for day one of the Giants Despair Hillclimb with a time of 42.542.

Corner worker Jackie King, of New Hampshire, gives a thumbs up to racer Mary Sincavage as competitors descend down the one-mile Giants Despair Hillclimb course after a run. This is King’s 20th year of working races.

Husband and wife co-drivers of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Mary and Stephen Sincavage, were consistently in the top 10 for most of the day. Stephan drove his best time of 45.252 while his wife was right behind with a time of 45.514, just 0.262 seconds behind. Stephen’s time was seventh best overall for the first day. Mary is shown helping Stephen strap in for his third run of the day. The Larksville couple are seasoned veterans of the annual hillclimb.

Running in ninth place for Saturday was Dave Cutchins driving his 2011 Stohr F1000 with a time of 45.466.

Giants Despair Hillclimb fans cross the track in between runs during the 117th running of the historic one-mile race.

The No. 344 car of Michael Hunter, a 2002 Inex Legend, motored to third place overall time of 42.244 on Saturday at the Giants Despair Hillclimb. Hunter trailed Mark Aubele (42.045) and overall leader Ron Moreck, driving a Koeniggsegg FTF, with a time of 40.167. The record run belongs to John Burke with a time of 38.024 held in 2014.

LAUREL RUN — It’s been more than 20 years since Ron Moreck staked his claim to King of the Hill.

After all this time, he hasn’t forgotten how to climb to the top.

On his first attempt, Moreck zoomed through a one-mile stretch of Laurel Run Road in 40.167 seconds Saturday to lead the field after the first day of the renowned Giants Despair Hillclimb.

“First run, we got the fast time,” Moreck said.

Turns out, that was all Moreck needed to take the lead for the day.

Good thing, too, because his subsequent tries seemed to sputter a bit.

Engine problems caused his Norma P1 to become cranky, spoiling two other attempts for Moreck while cutting short his hopes for a sub-40-second finish. His crew of mechanics worked feverishly late Saturday afternoon while attempting to restore the car to its high-powered form for the final day of the event Sunday.

“Just a little bump in the motor,” Moreck said. “Hopefully, if we get it running right, we’ll go for the record. We’re going to try this (today) and find out. If not, we’ll try again next year.”

For a lot of years, Moreck was absent from the hillclimb scene.

He was once unbeatable at Giants Despair, winning the event six consecutive years — from 1997 through 2002 — but stopped winning because he stopped entering.

“My dad was busy with work and moved away. He was the mechanic who takes care of the car,” Moreck said. “He retired and I started racing again three years ago. This is my second year (back) up here.”

It didn’t take Moreck very long to re-establish his Giants Despair dominance — at least until his motor became cranky.

But he wasn’t the only driver having problems.

At least six cars sputtered through the course and needed some assistance returning to the staging area on a sweltering Saturday that had high humidity and temperatures consistently hovering in the mid- to upper-80s.

“The heat doesn’t do them any good,” Giants Despair board member Jack Danko said of the cars. “When it’s hot like this, they get better grip. But they don’t have the horsepower.”

That includes the 2003 Ford Mustang driven by defending Giants Despair champ Mark Aubele, who came closest to catching Moreck’s time on opening day. Aubele stands in second place with a fast time of 42.045, followed by Michael Hunter with a 42.244 in a 2002 Inex Legend. Bill Feist came in at 42.542 and J. Kurt Eikenberg finished his fastest attempt in 44.119 to round out the top five to open the two-day event.

Could any of them make up that kind of ground today?

“Oh no, there’s no catching Ron,” Aubele conceded.

Especially since his Mustang endured some transmission problems that caused him some concern.

“We’re having some problems with the car,” Aubele said, “it won’t down-shift. I’ve been having issues with it all year. But even with it fixed, we’re not going to catch Ron. We’re trying to put together a run. But Ron’s about two seconds faster than everyone.

“It’s hard to catch that.”

2023 GIANTS DESPAIR

TOP TEN LEADERS

Driver`Car No.`Class`Make/Model`Time

1. Ron Moreck`0`S2`Koenigsegg FTF`40.167

2. Mark Aubele`53`SPO`2003 Ford Mustang`42.045

3. Michael Hunter`344`IS`2002 Inex Legend`42.244

4. Bill Feist`99`FS`2008 Stohr F1000`42.542

5. J. Kurt Eikenberg`08`S1`1994 Cheetah SR1`44.119

6. George Bowland`11`S1`2003 Purpose-built VBB`45.242

7. Stephen Sincavage`1`SSP`2023 Chevy Corvette Z06`45.252

8. Ray Kochin`01`S3`1980 Chevrolet Modified`45.381

9. Dave Cutchins`94`FS`2011 Stohr F-1000`45.466

10. Eric Johnson`306`SMR`1979 Ford Mustang`45.507