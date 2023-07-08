🔊 Listen to this

DETROIT — Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange teamed up for the first combined no-hitter in Detroit history as the Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday.

It’s the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and first since Spencer Turnbull blanked Seattle on May 18, 2021. And, it’s the majors’ first combined no-hitter since three Houston Astros pitchers shut down the New York Yankees in June 2022.

Manning (3-1) struck out five, hit a batter and walked three in 6 2/3 innings, and Foley got four straight outs. Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch, setting off a celebration at the mound.

Spencer Torkelson had an RBI double and Kerry Carpenter added an RBI triple for the Tigers, all in the first inning.

Kevin Gausman (7-5) allowed five hits, two walks and two runs, with seven strikeouts.

Carpenter made a spectacular catch in the fourth inning, sliding in foul territory to catch Guerrero’s pop fly down the right-field line. Báez made a big play in the sixth, racing into left field to catch Bichette’s fly ball with left fielder Zach McKinstry shifted to left-center field.

YANKEES 6, CUBS 3

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer in the first inning and added a two-run shot after a video review in the fifth, leading New York past Chicago.

Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this season.

Gerrit Cole (9-2) gave up a two-run homer to former Yankee Mike Tauchman on his final batter and allowed three runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Drew Smyly (7-6) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

ORIOLES 6, TWINS 2

MINNESOTA — Adam Frazier had a two-run single in a six-run second inning and Tyler Wells worked six solid innings as Baltimore beat Minnesota.

Baltimore had all six of its hit and all of its runs in the second inning on the way to its fourth consecutive victory. Wells (7-4) allowed six hits and struck out four in winning for the first time in four starts.

Donovan Solano had three doubles for the Twins.

Sonny Gray (4-3) had his winless streak extend to a dozen starts since April 30 — just three losses — allowing a season-high six earned runs and six hits.

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO — Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker hit a solo homer in the ninth inning and St. Louis beat Chicago.

Mikolas (5-5) allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Giovanny Gallegos finished the seven-hitter for his seventh save.

White Sox right-hander Touki Toussaint (0-2) allowed five singles in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Chicago dropped to 10-18 in its past 28 games.

D-BACKS 3, PIRATES 2

PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning for NL West-leading Arizona in a win over Pittsburgh.

Alek Thomas homered to tie it in the eighth, then singled in the tying run in the 10th against David Bednar (3-1). The infield hit followed a throwing error by Bednar on a bunt and scored automatic runner Dominic Canzone, making his major league debut. After Geraldo Perdomo sacrificed, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked and Carroll lined a single just fair down the right-field line.

Jared Triolo’s single put the Pirates ahead in the top of the 10th against Scott McGough (1-6), who went the final two innings.

Arizona used seven pitchers in the bullpen game. They combined to allow four hits, two in the 10th, and had 15 strikeouts.

MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 3

MIAMI — Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as Miami ended Philadelphia’s franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak.

Rookie Dane Myers had two hits and drove in two runs, and Garrett Cooper singled twice for the Marlins.

Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper exited after being struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said after the game that X-rays on Harper’s elbow were negative.

Luis Arraez didn’t start, but had a pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh, raising his major league-leading batting average to .388.

Garrett (5-2) was lifted after five innings. He allowed three runs, six hits, walked three and struck out three.

Ranger Suarez (2-4) took the loss, allowing eight hits and four runs, three earned, with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

RED SOX 10, ATHLETICS 3

BOSTON — Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo hit two-run homers, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game in Boston’s win over MLB-worst Oakland.

Christian Arroyo and Duran each had three hits, Yoshida two and Duran scored three runs and drove in three for the Red Sox, who have won seven of eight.

Boston starter James Paxton (5-1) earned the win, while Brandon Walter earned his first save.

Manny Piña and Brent Rooker each hit a solo homer for Oakland, which fell to 25-66. Austin Pruitt (1-6), one of six Oakland pitchers in the game, took the loss.

GIANTS 5, ROCKIES 3

SAN FRANCISCO — Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run homers to lead San Francisco past Colorado.

Blake Sabol added an RBI single as San Francisco won for the 12th time in 13 games against the Rockies.

Alex Wood (4-3) tossed five scoreless innings in relief to earn his first home win of the season. He allowed three hits and a walk, striking out three. Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his majors-leading 26th save.

Austyn Wynns homered for Colorado, which has lost 11 of its last 12 road games. Connor Seabold (1-6) was the loser.