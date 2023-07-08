🔊 Listen to this

Sean Robbins is the legend.

Joe McHugh says that other than professional triathlete Tim O’Donnell there was no better triathlete to come out of this area. Bar none. When you write about Sean Robbins you have to mention the stats. But that’s all I am going to do, mention them. It would take up the entire Times Leader sports section to go into details about his lifetime of racing. Here are a few highlights:

In a 23-year stretch, Sean competed in 22 Wilkes-Barre Triathlons. The one year he missed was because he had hip surgery. He won the race four times – 2011, 2013 (sprint distance), 2015 and 2016 – and he placed near the top so often that he’s lost count of how many times he stood on the podium.

And he’s made his mark nationally as well, qualifying six times for the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, finishing second overall in the Tinman Half Iron. He has qualified for USAT age group Nationals and that led him to represent the USA at ITU World Triathlon Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland. He has competed in world class marathons such as the New York City Marathon and achieved that pinnacle of running, competing in the Boston Marathon. And I’m leaving a lot off – including his accomplishments as a trail runner and ultra-runner.

Ask most people in the local triathlon community, though, and they’ll tell you that Sean’s real championship is in the way he has mentored, befriended and supported so many others who pursue the sport.

Just listen to what some other competitors say about Sean.

• “Like a lot of the old timers, Sean never needed to brag about how good he was. He was always so humble,” Joe McHugh said.

• “He’s determined. But always with a good attitude. He didn’t worry about winning,” Mike Tomalis said.

• “When you get to know him, he’s just a good person. He does things for the right reasons,” Liza Prokop said.

• “The only rider who would talk to me on my first Wednesday night ride. I was wearing cutoff corduroys. He said I’d get better, but I should lose the cords and embrace spandex,” Steve Taren said.

Over and over, he is described as a good person. As a humble man. As a great friend. As someone who is extremely passionate about the sport of triathlon. I will try to focus on capturing the essence of his character rather than just list race results. It won’t be easy.

Sean grew up in Shavertown and graduated from Wyoming Seminary in 1988. He is in the Sem athletic Hall of Fame, not because of his high school accomplishments. Sean will tell you that he wasn’t much of an athlete as a Blue Knight soccer and lacrosse player. Instead, he found himself later. And, as with so much else, he’s turned that toward supporting others.

At his induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame, Sean reminded everyone in the room, but particularly coaches and parents “do not rule them out because of what these kids do in their high school sports years. There may be other sports and talents down the road for them to focus on, you just don’t know, and they could develop into a great athlete later. Remember that when you coach them.”

After his undergraduate years at Villanova, and later after he graduated from Dickinson Law School, Sean got into biking.

He and his friend Jamie Opalicki started riding road bikes and motorcycles. He started racing on a Raleigh aluminum road bike and after a while he got pretty good and started winning some races. He did some mountain bike racing too.

He watched some of the early Wilkes-Barre Triathlons when the race started at Misericordia College. Then, in 1994 he decided he was going to “give it a try.” Like a lot of us when we got started, he didn’t know any triathletes. He wasn’t much of a swimmer. He tells a story about being in his father’s boat at Harveys Lake and jumping off the boat to see what open water swimming was like. It didn’t go well. But after a while he “got his breathing figured out. Then it got easier and it started to make sense.”

He raced Wilkes-Barre in 1994 and “I was hooked.” He couldn’t wait to race again. He raced again in Binghamton before the end of the season and his hard-earned fitness faded. But he couldn’t wait to do Wilkes-Barre again in 1995.

Back then the big race series for triathlon was the Penn Jersey Series. It included the Wilkes-Barre triathlon and other races like Thundergulch, Skylands, Blueberry Festival and Evergreen Lake. At this time most of the local races were sprint and Olympic distance and for Sean’s early years racing was about going hard for shorter distances. Racing at that intensity in the early days helped Robbins develop his speed before he developed his endurance.

By 1997 he was thinking about doing a 70.3 Half Ironman, but his good friend and advisor Mike Tomalis encouraged him to do the Olympic distance race in Fairmount Park. Tomalis led the Wednesday night ride at Harveys Lake for years and was a strong triathlete himself. Older than Robbins, he had a coach and he knew some strategies about training. Mike took Sean under his wing in the early days.

Sean’s first big win came at Evergreen Lake in Bath, where he was first overall in the sprint triathlon. He still has the wine bottle from that win in a display cabinet at home, along with countless other medals, trophies and awards. From the Penn Jersey series Robbins met other athletes who were competitors and became friends, including Doug Clark, Greg Sullivan and John McGurk, who was also a Dallas resident and rival.

In 1999 Ironman Corp. announced a full Ironman for Lake Placid for the first time, the first in the continental U.S. Before then, you had to go to Hawaii or Canada if you wanted to do a full. Greg Sullivan and John McGurk announced that they were going to sign up and do it. Robbins who was mostly racing sprint and Olympic distance thought they were insane. Still, they inspired him, and, in year two, he decided that he was going to do it too.

He had never been to Lake Placid, the mountain town that he eventually fell in love with, that his father was going to fall in love with, that was going to be the centerpiece of his summers for the next 20-plus years.

To prepare for his first Ironman, Sean did some epic workouts. He has always enjoyed solo training and he did a lot of it: running up Jumper Road from East Mountain toward Lake Aleeda or the Turnpike entrance again and again and riding 100-mile bike training days to Elk Mountain and back. As his friend Brian Davidson puts it, Sean became “famous for describing a mountain ride as ‘just a few rollers.’”

Throughout, Tomalis coached and guided him. They rode together and became good friends, traveling to Colorado nearly every summer for biking and hiking, later for skiing and ice climbing. When race day arrived, Robbins completed the 140.6 miles in around 10 hours, 40 minutes. He says he had a pretty good ride that day on his Raleigh aluminum bike with clip on aero bars and the Mavic aluminum wheels. The technology has certainly come a long way since 2000.

Only a few people were doing the full Ironman distance in this area at that time. In addition to John McGurk, his wife Tracy was also competing at the longer distances, and in 2001 she qualified for World Championships at Kona. Some of Sean’s other friends earned slots at Lake Placid that year for Kona, including Rick Panzak and Doug Clark. Robbins decided he had to get there. He remembers back in 1997 while a young law student at Dickinson dreaming about someday getting to Kona.

Robbins committed to winter training – actually year round training.

He told Tomalis he wanted to go to Kona. Mike had this coach who used to say, “Do you want to be fast now or do you want to be fast in five years.”

Sean always believed in doing things the right way and putting in hours of practice that added up to years. This helped him perfect his swim and become an outstanding runner. In that epic 2002 season, Robbins had a goal to qualify for Kona at Lake Placid in July. But he was so strong early that he qualified in his first race of the season at the Eagleman 70.3 race in 4 hours and 19 minutes. (Back then there were still some slots available for Worlds at Eagleman and Texas). After the race he went back to his Ford van, got out his checkbook and, when they called his name, he realized he’d made it.

Later that summer, he competed at Lake Placid and he qualified again for Kona. But he didn’t need it. By now for Robbins long distance racing had taken center stage. Shorter distance events were for fun or for training, but his focus was on competing at 70.3 and 140.6 distances and qualifying for world championships.

In 2011 Sean’s father Jack passed away.

Jack loved being with Sean and the extended family and friends at Lake Placid when Sean raced. He was extremely knowledgeable about Sean’s racing and training. He always knew when Sean was expected at a particular checkpoint and he was almost always right. Sean loved having his father there and knowing how proud his father was of him. The ‘88 Ford van that he still drives and sometimes sleeps in before races was his Dad’s. The elder Robbins lived for Lake Placid and Kona as much as Sean did.

In the 17 years that Sean had competed in WB before, he had never been the overall winner. That year on Aug. 14, 2011, he finally broke through. There had to have been many rough days of solo training and thoughts about his father to get him through that period. It was an extremely emotional day for Robbins, and he dedicated that win to his late father.

Robbins is an active member of the community. He is assistant counsel for the PA Department of Environmental Protection. He formerly sat on the boards at LCTA and the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. He currently is the president of the Anthracite Scenic Trails Association, which owns and oversees the Back Mountain Trail and the Black Diamond trail in Mountain Top, a portion of the 165-mile long D& L trail. He is a board member for Eastern States Trail Endurance Alliance. He is also a proud member of the Back Mountain Triathlon steering committee, and one of the designers of the BMT race courses.

I asked Robbins what he is looking forward to about the return of triathlon to the Back Mountain. He wasn’t short on words or emotions. “Wilkes Barre got me into this sport. If it weren’t for that race, I don’t know if I would have ever done triathlon. I don’t know if I ever would have been exposed to the sport.”

He added, “The race has been gone for seven years. People are missing the event. Having the race return means a whole new generation of athletes are going to be introduced to the sport and fall in love with it. If it (Back Mt Triathlon) has one-10th of the impact on someone else’s life that it’s had on mine….”

He says that people have regularly asked him, “Is the triathlon coming back?” As he sees it, the Back Mountain Triathlon is the highlight of the summer for many people. Runners, cyclists and swimmers get inspired to try a relay team and some move on to become individual competitors. “The triathlon lifts all those other events.” It’s a shared event for the community in so many ways.

Although his athletic achievements sometimes belie this fact, friends remind me that Robbins is a mere mortal like the rest of us. For example, he has gone to races and forgotten the front tire for his bike. He’s gotten lost on the way to races. He’s forgotten to register for races. Showed up late. Called race directors the day before a race to try to get squeezed in. He once showed up to a half marathon where they were disassembling the start line and started over 35 minutes after the field had left.

Linda Wojnar-Krasnavage, of the Wyoming Valley Striders, is quick to point out that Robbins has registered last or within the last 30 seconds of a deadline on more than one occasion. With the deadline approaching for the Back Mountain Triathlon, organizers still don’t know if Robbins will race. He may not even know yet. But he will certainly be at or near the starting line in some capacity on Aug. 20 when triathlon returns to our area. He says he wouldn’t miss it.

If you are reading this article and hoping to find that little gem of knowledge that can help you with your training, here it is: There isn’t any shortcut. “Robbins is the most disciplined person I know,” says his longtime friend and fellow Ironman, Liza Prokop.

His advice to her long ago when she was training for her first Ironman before they were even friends– “don’t be afraid to take a rest day.” It sounds simple but it’s so important. And she printed that email from Sean and kept it for 17 years. It’s a great message for athletes and it’s a good message in life, just not the message you would expect to hear from an unrelenting competitor like Sean Robbins.