The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama drives against the Portland Trail Blazers’ Jabari Walker during the first half of an NBA summer league game Sunday in Las Vegas.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama sits on the bench during the first half of an NBA summer league game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama was yelling in celebration, punching the air, even got a Band-Aid on his right cheek because of some physicality.

For his second act in Las Vegas, Wembanyama showed some fire.

The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft looked much more like himself in his second game of Summer League on Sunday. He finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the Spurs lost 85-80 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I was just getting going,” Wembanyama said.

He was 9 of 14 from the floor, 7 of 12 from the line, blocked three shots and led a comeback where the Spurs cut a 19-point deficit down to one, but they never got the lead.

“I wish we would have won the game,” Wembanyama said. “I think I could have done more. … Have to keep learning.”

There also were moments that reminded everyone that he’s still an NBA work in progress — he airballed his third 3-pointer in two games, got moved off his spot a couple of times on rebound opportunities — but it was clearly a more Wemby-like game than was the case in his debut on Friday night.

He was only 2 for 13 from the field in San Antonio’s Vegas-opening win over Charlotte; he shot far better in Game 2. He missed his first shot, then missed a pair of free throws before connecting on an 18-foot jumper from the right wing for his first points, and was off and running from there.

“It’s normal to get better every game,” Wembanyama said.

And there were highlights. He tipped a rebound to himself with his left hand, basically alley-ooping the ball to himself for a dunk over Portland’s Jabari Walker. That seemed to energize him; moments later, after blocking a shot at one end, he ran the floor, got rewarded with a pass from Julian Champagnie and threw down another dunk over the Blazers’ Justin Minaya.

He went looking for contact in the third quarter as well; after missing from down low, he went across the lane to grab his own miss and scored off the glass with his left hand while getting fouls, drawing more yells from the crowd that was basically reacting one way or another to everything he did.

Sunday was still a sellout at Summer League — all three days have been sold out so far, a first for Vegas and clearly part of the Wemby effect — but the scene for Wembanyama’s game wasn’t as over-the-top as it was for Friday’s debut. The lower bowl at the Thomas and Mack Center was filled; the upper bowl had some rows toward the very top that were empty, which wasn’t the case Friday.

“I think the best show for the fans is to win,” Wembanyama said.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, whose new five-year contract with the team to remain as coach and president was announced Saturday, was in the stands for the second straight game. Jerry West was watching again as well, just as he was Friday in his customary baseline seat, and Spurs teammates Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan were among the NBA players with good seats for the show.

The NBA scheduled Spurs-Blazers thinking it would be the No. 1 pick against the No. 3 pick, just like the Wembanyama debut had him going up against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller on Friday. But the third pick in the draft, Portland’s Scoot Henderson — a player Wembanyama faced twice last year near Las Vegas in exhibitions — missed the game with a shoulder injury suffered in his summer opener.

Spurs summer coach Matt Nielsen said he wasn’t sure if Wembanyama would continue playing in Vegas. If this was the end of Wembanyama’s Vegas stint, it would continue the trend of No. 1 picks having their summer stay conclude early.

Paolo Banchero played two games for Orlando in 2022, Cade Cunningham played three games for Detroit in 2021, Zion Williamson played in just one game — just nine minutes, really — for New Orleans in 2019 before his stay was shortened by injury, and Deandre Ayton got in four games with Phoenix in 2018. There was no Summer League in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Wembanyama said he would be talking to Popovich and map out the rest of the summer — whether he’ll keep playing in Vegas, plus a workout and vacation plan leading into the start of training camp this fall.

“I’m ready to make any sacrifice for the team,” Wembanyama said.

ROCKETS 113, PISTONS 101

Jabari Smith Jr. had 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Tari Eason added 26 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead Houston.

Smith, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft, scored nine of his 33 points in the final 26 seconds of a win — including the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer — over Portland on Friday. He made 13 of 25 from the field against the Pistons.

Cam Whitmore, who fell to the Rockets (2-0) at No. 20 in last month’s draft, added 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

Jalen Duren had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaden Ivey scored 22 points with 10 assists for Detroit (1-1). James Wiseman added 17 points and 10 boards, while Ausar Thompson finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

CAVALIERS 99, RAPTORS 76

Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Emoni Bates added 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Cleveland to the win.

Sam Merrill hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Pete Nance added 11 and Craig Porter 10 for the Cavaliers (2-0).

Gradey Dick had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Toronto (0-2). DJ Hogg also scored 11 points.

NETS 98, KNICKS 80

Armoni Brooks scored 21 points, David Duke Jr. added 19 and Jalen Wilson 18 to lead Brooklyn.

Brooks was 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Wilson hit 3 of 4 from behind the arc and grabbed eight rebounds for the Nets (1-1). Kennedy Chandler had 11 points and seven assists.

Charlie Brown Jr. led New York (0-2) with 16 points, Jaylen Martin had 15 points and six assists, while Dmytro Skapintsev and Isaiah Roby each added 12 points.

LAKERS 93, HORNETS 75

Colin Castleton scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds, D’Moi Hodge added 16 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino 15 for Los Angeles.

Maxwell Lewis scored 12 points for the Lakers (2-0) and Max Christie finished with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Nick Smith Jr., Bryce McGowens and Tre Scott each scored 11 points for Charlotte (0-2), while James Bouknight added 10 points. Brandon Miller, the No. 2 overall selection in last month’s draft, also scored 10 to go with eight rebounds and four assists, but shot just 4 of 18, 0 for 7 from 3-point range.