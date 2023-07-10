🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area pitcher Jatnk Diaz was selected Monday evening by the Detroit Tigers in the eighth round of the MLB Draft.

The 18-year-old Diaz, who didn’t play for the school this past season after the PIAA decided he exhausted his eligibility but has appeared in several games for the Williamsport Crosscutters this year, was selected by Detroit with the 230th overall pick.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Diaz hit .386 with four doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI in 2022, his last season with Hazleton Area.

Playing predominantly at third base while with the Cougars, Diaz pitched two innings in 2021 for Hazleton Area, recording three strikeouts.

Diaz, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds on the MLB’s Draft website, impressed scouts while throwing after a game at Wyoming Valley West this spring, hitting 94 mph on the radar gun consistently and running his fastball up to 97 mph.

He was added to the roster of the Williamsport Crosscutters for the 2023 season. The Crosscutters are a member of the MLB Draft League, launched in 2021.

In his debut with the Crosscutters on June 11, Diaz threw two perfect innings, retiring all six batters he faced and striking out one.

Diaz made four appearances with the Crosscutters in June, allowing two earned runs over 9.1 innings, striking out nine and walking five.