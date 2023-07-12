🔊 Listen to this

Cole Ricko threw a complete-game two-hitter as Greater Wyoming Area defeated Back Mountain 13-0 in five innings Tuesday to sweep the best-of-three series for the District 31 Little League Junior Baseball title.

Ricko was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles. Tyler Smith had a two-run triple in the first inning. David Favata hit a two-run homer in the third. Mitchell Rusinchak added a two-run homer in the fifth. Zach Smith had a pair of doubles.

Jack Connolly and Connor Herman had hits for Back Mountain.

GWA will play Mid Valley in the Section 5 playoffs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Battaglia-Cawley Field in West Scranton.