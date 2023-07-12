Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Lackawanna College had a player selected Tuesday in the final day of the MLB Draft.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Scott was chosen in the 15th round — 458 overall — by the Cleveland Guardians. Scott is from Westminster, Md.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder struck out 109 and surrendered 50 hits in 72.2 innings while posting a 3.59 ERA this season.
Scott joins Hazleton Area pitcher Jatnk Diaz as the only local players to be chosen among the 614 selections.
Diaz was picked in the eighth round — 230 overall — by the Detroit Tigers.
Diaz graduated from Hazleton Area in June, but didn’t play his senior year after the PIAA decided he had exhausted his eligibility. The 18-year-old Dominican Republic native has been pitching with the Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League.
