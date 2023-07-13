🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ full 2023-24 regular-season schedule was released Wednesday by the American Hockey League.

The 25th season of Penguins hockey includes a 72-game slate (36 home/36 road) that features games against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its campaign on the road with back-to-back visits to BoJangles’ Coliseum to take on the Charlotte Checkers. The puck will drop on the Penguins’ season on Friday, Oct. 13.

Eight days later, on Saturday, Oct. 21, the club will host its home opener against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Including the home opener, 26 of the Penguins’ 36 home games this season will take place on weekends, with six home dates on Fridays, 17 on Saturdays, and three Sunday matinées.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the eight-team Atlantic Division for 2023-24, along with the Bridgeport Islanders, Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield. The Penguins will meet division foes 54 times (27 home/27 road), and their remaining 18 games will come against clubs in the North Division (9 home/9 road).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s busiest month of the 2023-24 season is January, with 13 games on the docket including seven at home. The Penguins’ longest homestand is a four-game stretch in December, while the team will experience two five-game road trips in November and February.

The Penguins will also play four preseason games to prepare for their 25th season. The first exhibition contest will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against Lehigh Valley at PPL Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns home for its next exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 4 against Hershey at 10:30 a.m. The Black and Gold wrap up their preseason schedule by visiting the Bears on Friday, Oct. 6 and then hosting the Phantoms on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:05 p.m.

All 72 of the Penguins’ regular-season games will be broadcast over-the-air or streamed online via their radio partner, WILK Newsradio. Every regular-season game will also be available via the AHL’s premier streaming service, AHLTV.