All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets agreed Thursday to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year.

The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms of the contract. The guarantee is the largest in Jets history, surpassing the $51 million linebacker C.J. Mosley got as a free agent in 2019.

“Quinnen is the epitome of a Jet,” owner Woody Johnson said in a statement issued by the team in announcing the agreement.

Williams will average $24 million per year on the contract that will keep him in New York through the 2027 season. The Titans’ Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million), Commanders’ Daron Payne ($22.5 million) and Giants’ Dexter Lawrence ($22.5 million) all received new deals this offseason, but Williams surpassed them all.

“The success of this organization is beyond important to me and completing this deal allows me to turn all my attention to positively impacting that,” Williams said in a statement. “I am thrilled to put forth my best efforts alongside my brothers to get prepared for this season ahead of us.”

Williams did not attend the Jets’ voluntary workouts while waiting for his agent and the Jets to reach an agreement.

Jets coach Robert Saleh was optimistic throughout the offseason, maintaining his belief the sides would have a contract in place before the team opens training camp next week.

“I’ll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it’s going to get done,” Saleh said last month. “He’ll be here for (training) camp, he’ll be ready to roll. And once he is, I’m sure he’ll be the same guy he was a year ago.”

Williams removed the Jets from his Twitter bio during the offseason, creating some skepticism as to whether he’d get a new deal. That turned to optimism Thursday when he restored NEW YORK JETS in bold letters to his bio shortly before news of the contract extension began to leak.

The 25-year-old Williams had a breakout season after steadily improving the last few years. He was a first-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection and set career highs with 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss while establishing himself as one of the game’s elite defensive tackles. He was also selected the Jets’ MVP by his teammates.

The third overall pick out of Alabama in 2019, Williams was entering the final year of his rookie contract and due to make a fully guaranteed $9.6 million after his fifth-year option was picked up by the Jets last offseason.

But he was looking for a much bigger payday after he thought he proved his worth to the Jets.

“I did everything right on and off the field,” Williams said after last season ended. “I want to be compensated for what I am.”

Williams becomes the first Jets first-round draft pick to sign a second contract with the team since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2016.

Williams is expected to again anchor a talented defensive line that is among New York’s top strengths this season as the Jets look to end a 12-year postseason drought with quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the way.

Williams has 27 1/2 career sacks with 60 quarterback hits, 33 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his four NFL seasons.

“He embodies everything we look for in our players,” general manager Joe Douglas said in the team’s statement. “He is a leader on and off the field, who does everything asked of him and more. He is a young, ascending player who has shown a consistent ability to dominate the line of scrimmage and help this team win.”

The Jets also re-signed Williams’ older brother Quincy in March to a three-year deal worth $18 million that included $9 million in guarantees for the linebacker.

UGA, CARTER SUED

ATLANTA — A woman seriously injured in the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages.

Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the Jan. 15 crash along with Willock while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship celebration.

Bowles’ lawsuit filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County State Court accuses the UGA Athletics Association of negligent entrustment of LeCroy and states that the association was aware that she had at least two “super speeder” violations among four speeding tickets prior to the crash.

Bowles sustained multiple serious injuries in the crash including lumbar and rib fractures, a spinal cord injury and lacerations to the kidney and liver, the lawsuit stated. She also sustained a closed head injury with neurological damage and severe eye pain.

Former Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also in the vehicle that crashed. He sustained minor injuries.

The lawsuit, which includes the estate of LeCroy as a defendant, requests at least $171,595 in general damages along with punitive damages. It accuses the athletic association, LeCroy and Carter of varying degrees of negligence.

The athletic association said in a statement that while it has supported Bowles during her recovery, it disputes her lawsuit and will “vigorously” defend itself in court. The statement added that staff members were to use rental vehicles for recruiting purposes only and not authorized for personal use on the night of the crash or any other time.

“Under no circumstances were recruiting staff authorized to use rental cars to drive at excessive speeds while intoxicated,” the statement added.

Rob Buck, one of Bowles’ lawyers, said in a statement that she is “deeply saddened” by the deaths of Willock and LeCroy and expressed appreciation for the support she has received during recovery.

“Tory is disappointed that the Association and its insurers have forced her to resort to litigation to address her life altering injuries,” the statement added.

Carter, who was selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft in April, received 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine in March after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

Bowles’ lawsuit accuses him and LeCroy of “engaging in a grossly negligent joint enterprise-tandem driving/street racing.”

A representative for Carter wasn’t immediately able to be reached.