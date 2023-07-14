🔊 Listen to this

GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy laughed off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams, saying Thursday he would retire if playing for LIV was the only option.

The concept came from an April document titled, “The Best of Both Worlds,” provided to Congress ahead of a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s agreement to partner with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

“LIV is proposing that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods would own teams and play in at least 10 LIV events. This and the participation of other leading players is subject to further discussions,” one item in the proposal said.

That was brought to McIlroy’s attention after his opening round of the Scottish Open, and he looked bemused.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it,” McIlroy said. “I’d play the majors. I’d be pretty comfortable.”

That was part of several pie-in-the-sky proposals in the eight-page presentation geared toward finding a compromise between the golf circuits. It was produced by Amanda Staveley of British-based PCP Capital Partners. She helped broker the Public Investment Fund acquiring Newcastle United of the English Premier League and is advising the Saudis in golf.

Other proposals included LIV players being able to have PGA Tour playing rights restored, world ranking points from LIV events applied retroactively and for Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, to have an Augusta National membership.

McIlroy has left little doubt how he feels about the rival league, even before LIV Golf was formed. He was the first top player to declare loyalty to the PGA Tour in early 2020. A month ago, after the surprise announcement about the deal, McIlroy said, “I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV. Like, I hope it goes away.”

McIlroy said he watched only a little of the Senate hearing because there wasn’t much information he didn’t already know.

“There was going to be some new information for other people,” he said. “As I said, I’ve almost been too close the last year and a bit. So nice to be able to try to distance myself a bit.”

McIlroy had said he learned of the agreement from Jimmy Dunne, a PGA Tour board member involved in the negotiations, about four hours before the June 6 announcement.

One email in the trove of documents released Tuesday indicated McIlroy had met in November with Al-Rumayyan in Dubai for a conversation described as “cordial and constructive.”

He did not indicate how much he knew about the tour talking with the Saudi group. One complaint from PGA Tour players was being left in the dark, particularly because the tour is a member organization. McIlroy is among five players on the PGA Tour board. None was involved, along with three independent board directors.

Xander Schauffele said on Wednesday that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had lost some of his trust, while Jordan Spieth said Monahan had “quite a bit” of trust issues to navigate when he returns to work next week.

McIlroy said trust issues with Monahan were not as serious for him.

“Because I sort of knew what was going on, so I wasn’t quite as in the dark as some of the other guys,” McIlroy said. “But yeah, people felt blindsided by it, and I can obviously understand why Jordan and Xander and a lot of other guys would feel that way.”

AN TOPS LEADERBOARD

Byeong Hun An played well enough in the Scottish Open on Thursday that he had reason to hope he can stick around for more links golf next week.

An ran off four straight birdies early in his round at The Renaissance Club and closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the tough par-3 ninth hole for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Davis Riley.

An had his best score on the PGA Tour — the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned with the European tour — and it came at just the right time. This is the final tournament for players to try to earn a spot in the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool. The leading three players not already exempt will earn spots.

“It’s one of those days, every shot you hit just has a perfect number,” An said. “Pitched right, how the ball reacted on the greens, everything was perfect. Some of the putts I had were very straightforward putts that I think I left in a good spot. Everything went really well.”

McIlroy had few complaints after taking a two-week break from competition, much of that time without touching a club. He holed an eagle putt and made six birdies to offset a few mistakes for a 64, leaving him tied with Thomas Detry.

“It’s a great start, and I would have taken it before I teed off,” McIlroy said.

Riley played in the afternoon when the wind got a little stronger and took as much pride in his par putts as some of his seven birdies.

Riley already has one eye on next week, his British Open debut. He narrowly missed out last year and clinched a spot when he shot 66 in the final round at Bay Hill, which offered three British Open spots to top finishers.

Riley first came to Scotland in 2014 as part of the Junior Ryder Cup team. That wasn’t on a links course, and The Renaissance Club has only the look of links — it’s not true links soil. It’s still not a bad test for what awaits at Royal Liverpool.

Collin Morikawa credited his experience at The Renaissance Club to helping him win the British Open in 2021. Riley could sense and feel how to flight shots and use the ground.

“It’s so much different than playing golf in the States,” Riley said. “It’s just so much fun, flighting shots, maneuvering it with the wind and playing slopes, a part of the game that I really enjoy.

“As firm as it gets, you can utilize some slopes. That’s the best part about it is there’s a million different ways to hit the shot right and that’s what’s so fun about it. That part today, I enjoyed, and that was a big part of the reason I played well.”

McIlroy is playing the Scottish Open for only the seventh time as a pro dating to 2008. He has yet to finish in the top 10, and he missed the cut at The Renaissance Club in 2021.

“I haven’t had particularly great experiences around this golf course the last couple times I’ve played,” McIlroy said. “But I feel like my game is definitely in better shape than the last couple times I have played The Scottish Open. Great start. Controlled my ball nicely.”