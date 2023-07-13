🔊 Listen to this

Elina Svitolina waves to a friendly crowd as she leaves court after losing to Marketa Vondrousova in Thursday’s women’s semifinals.

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic looked as if he were a bit surprised by the question.

And maybe he should have been.

The query, essentially, was this: Are you the favorite to win the championship at Wimbledon? Now, sure, there is some work to be done to collect that trophy.

First Djokovic, 36, needs to beat No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner, 21, on Friday in what represents the largest age gap between two men’s semifinalists at the All England Club in the professional era, which began in 1968.

And after that, Djokovic would need to beat the winner of that day’s other match — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev — in the final on Sunday.

This, then, was Djokovic’s reply: “I mean, I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself the favorite.”

What Djokovic might have been forgiven for saying, but was too polite to, was: “Come on, my friend. Is that really what you want to ask? Of course I expect to win the title. And you should expect me to win the title. And everybody should expect me to win the title.”

Start by looking at his accomplishments relative to the other three men still around at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament:

• Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles. The other three guys have won a total of zero.

• Djokovic has reached his 12th Wimbledon semifinal. The other three guys have never played in one.

• Djokovic has won a men’s-record 23 Grand Slam titles, including both so far this year. The other three guys have won a total of two: Medvedev at the 2021 U.S. Open, Alcaraz at the 2022 U.S. Open.

• Djokovic will be participating in his 46th major semifinal on Friday, equaling Roger Federer’s record for men. The other three guys have raised their combined total to 10: Medvedev is into his sixth, Alcaraz his third, Sinner his first.

And then there’s also this: Djokovic is a combined 12-5 against the other three guys head-to-head. He leads Sinner 2-0, including a win in last year’s Wimbledon quarterfinals. Sinner took the first two sets in that one but blew the huge lead and lost in five.

After eliminating No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals Tuesday, Djokovic was asked during his on-court interview what it feels like to constantly be the player every else is focused on trying to beat.

“I know they want … to win,” he said. “But it ain’t happening. Still.”

One thing working in Djokovic’s favor these days, unlike during most of his time on tour, is he no longer needs to deal with Federer, who announced his retirement last year, and currently does not need to worry about Rafael Nadal, who has been sidelined since January with a bad hip and indicated that, if he is able to return to competition, 2024 will be his final season.

Next to try to solve Djokovic, who has won 26 consecutive Grand Slam matches overall and 33 in a row at Wimbledon, will be Sinner, considered one of the leading members of the sport’s next generation.

Djokovic’s scouting report on Sinner: “He’s so young, so of course it’s expected that he’s going to improve. He is improving, no doubt, I think, with the serve. He’s been serving better. On grass, obviously, (that) makes a difference. He’s a very complete player.”

Sinner’s description of facing Djokovic: “It is also a little bit mental, no? If you play against Novak, it’s always tough to play … especially (at) Grand Slams.”

At 20, Alcaraz is even younger than Sinner, against whom he is already developing a rivalry thanks to some stirring matches between them. And Alcaraz has accomplished more so far. But he wants to do much more in the sport.

He and Medvedev, 27, offer contrasting styles that could produce a scintillating matchup. Still, all eyes on Friday — and, most assume, Sunday, too — will be on Djokovic.

SVITOLINA GRATEFUL

The boisterous backing from the normally genteel crowd at Wimbledon was booming. Even raucous at times.

Those hoots and howls helped motivate Elina Svitolina over the last 11 days, pushing the 28-year-old Ukrainian to the semifinals at the All England Club only three months after returning to the game following the birth of her daughter.

It ended there, though, in a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday.

“They supported me all the way through. Even today when I was down, I got a lot of support,” Svitolina said. “I’m really thankful for the crowd to support me, be there for me, and all Ukrainian people as well.”

Much of the encouragement came because of her nationality, with Ukraine fighting a war for more than a year following the Russian invasion in February 2022.

“They support us quite a lot in different kind of ways, for a lot of Ukrainians who arrived here when the war started,” said Svitolina, who was playing in front of her country’s ambassador to Britain in the Royal Box. “Really thankful for all the people to support us in different levels.”

Svitolina entered the tournament with a wild card, meaning she wasn’t ranked high enough to get a spot in the main draw and didn’t have to go through qualifying. Her past performances were enough, having been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, being a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, and even reaching the quarterfinals at this year’s French Open.

She proved herself, too, beating four former Grand Slam champions on the way to the semifinals. From Venus Williams in the opening round to top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, Swiatek found a way to get through.

“Today I wish I played a bit better,” Svitolina said. “But I think the matches that I played before, they were quite good. Yeah, just good matches.”

She nearly put it all back together in the second set on Thursday. Trailing 4-0, Svitolina broke her opponent twice to get back on serve. Vondrousova, however, managed to stop the streak and win the final two games.

“She was coming back. She was playing some good tennis,” said Vondrousova, a 24-year-old Czech left-hander who will face Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final. “Yeah, I’m just very happy that I stayed focused and I stayed in my head.”

Svitolina had been trying to become the first woman from Ukraine to make it to the title match at a major tennis tournament. She’ll have one more chance to do it this year, at the U.S. Open.

“For sure I hope I can build on this,” Svitolina said. “But right now I’m just really disappointed with the performance that I showed today. That’s what I have right now in my mind.”

MIXED DOUBLES

Lyudmyla Kichenok hopes her Wimbledon mixed doubles title gives a boost to her fellow Ukrainians.

Kichenok and Mate Pavic of Croatia beat Xu Yifan of China and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3 in the final on Thursday.

“I try to encourage the people in Ukraine with my performance,” the 30-year-old Kichenok said on court. “I hope it’s going to help them a little bit because they are fighting for their freedom.”

The seventh-seeded pair won the title on Centre Court shortly after Svitolina lost her singles semifinal.

Kichenok earned her first major title in any format. She is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist in women’s doubles, including last year at Wimbledon.

For Pavic, it is a third Grand Slam championship in mixed doubles after titles at the 2016 U.S. Open and 2018 Australian Open. In men’s doubles, Pavic is a three-time major champion, including the Wimbledon title in 2021.

Croatia soccer player Ivan Perisic was in the players’ box for Thursday’s match.