The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Jonathan Gruden to a one-year contract on Friday, President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas announced.

The two-way deal will run through the 2023-24 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Gruden, 23, spent 54 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League in 2022-23. He recorded career highs in goals (16) and points (31), and his 31 points were sixth most on the team. He also appeared in three games with Pittsburgh, making his NHL debut on January 16, 2023 against the Anaheim Ducks.

The 6-foot, 172-pound forward has spent the last three seasons in the AHL with WBS. He has accumulated 72 points (32G-40A) in 161 career AHL games and three points (1G-2A) in five total AHL playoff games.

Prior to his professional career, Gruden appeared in 59 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (2019-20). He ranked second on his team in goals (30) and fourth in points (66). He played one year of collegiate hockey at Miami University of Ohio in 2018-19, registering 15 points (3G-12A) in 38 NCAA games.

The Rochester, Michigan native spent two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program, which included winning a silver medal at the World Under-18 Championship with Team USA in 2018.

Gruden was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and was acquired by Pittsburgh with a 2020 second-round draft pick in exchange for goaltender Matt Murray on Oct. 7, 2020.

His father, John Gruden, has spent five seasons as an assistant coach in the NHL with the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. He currently serves as the head coach of the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.