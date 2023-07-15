🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped an 11-3 final to the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park on Friday evening. The Tides used a 13-batter, seven-run seventh inning to break the game open right after the RailRiders rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Connor Norby led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Will Warren. After the Tides loaded the bases on a hit batter, a single and a walk, Coby Mayo walked in his first Triple-A plate appearance to extend the lead. Joey Ortiz scored on a fielder’s choice to spot Norfolk to a 3-0 edge.

Warren settled in, retiring the final nine batters he faced before being lifted after three innings on 65 pitches.

The RailRiders were held hitless until the fifth inning when newcomer Jake Lamb doubled.

In the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up the shutout bid. Carlos Narvaez took an offering from Noah Denoyer deep for his seventh of the season and cut the deficit to one at 3-2.

Jesus Bastidas led off the seventh with a solo home run to left-center. The 397-foot blast was the infielder’s ninth of the year and tied the game at 3-3.

Norfolk recaptured the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning, sending 13 to the plate and scoring seven runs on six hits for a 10-3 lead, keyed by run-scoring hits from Heston Kjerstad, Ortiz, Mayo and Cesar Prieto. The Tides added a run in the eighth on a triple and a groundout to close the scoring.

Aaron McGarity (4-2) took the loss, allowing the first four runs in the seventh. Wandisson Charles (1-0) was charged with a blown save after allowing the Bastidas home run but was credited with the win as the pitcher of record when the offense broke out.

The RailRiders and Tides continue this weekend set Saturday at 6:35 P.M. Clayton Beeter and Garrett Stallings get the call for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Norfolk, respectively.