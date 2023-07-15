🔊 Listen to this

Down to its last out in the top of the sixth inning with no one on base, Back Mountain rallied for four runs and finished off a 10-8 comeback victory over Valley View on Friday in the Section 5 Little League 8-10 softball tournament.

A hit by pitch got the rally started, and Back Mountain drew three walks from there to bring a run home with the bases still loaded.

Olivia Sears came through with the decisive hit, a bases-clearing triple to right field that gave Back Mountain the two-run lead.

Valley View brought the tying run to the plate after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth before a strikeout and a double play from Vivienne Bross to Liv Sears ended the game.

With the win, Back Mountain advances to the championship round, needing to defeat North Pocono twice to win the tournament. The first game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Back Mountain Little League. If Back Mountain wins, a decisive game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Back Mountain Little League.