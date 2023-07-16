🔊 Listen to this

Greater Pittston Area defeated Mid Valley 3-2 in 6 innings on Saturday in the Section 5 Little League 9-11 baseball tournament in Dickson City.

GPA was led by Luke Borino and Parker McAndrew with two hits each. Chris Tibel added another hit. McAndrew earned the win on the hill.

Noah Ross turned in a solid pitching performance for Mid Valley and added a hit at the plate. Owen Mills, Brendan Thatcher and Mason Perez added hits for Mid Valley.

Up next, GPA will take on Back Mountain National at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dickson City Field. Back Mountain National lost 8-1 to Abington on Saturday.

The Section 5 Junior baseball tournament is set to begin Sunday at Battaglia-Cawley Field.

Hanover will take on Abington at 5:30 p.m. with Greater Wyoming Area facing Mid Valley at 8 p.m.

SECTION 5 8-10 SOFTBALL

North Pocono 4, Back Mountain 3

After staying alive with a big comeback on Friday night, Back Mountain’s run in the Section 5 tournament came to an end with a narrow loss to North Pocono.

North Pocono held on to win the championship in the double-elimination tournament. Back Mountain was looking to force a decisive game for the title on Sunday.