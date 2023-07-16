Click here to subscribe today or Login.
BRETT ANTOLICK
Hazleton Area
P/2B – Senior
Player Of The Year
Texas A&M recruit and three-time All-WVC selection finished with a 6-1 record and a 2.00 ERA. Struck out 70 and allowed 21 hits in 42 innings. Batted .493 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 33 RBI. Also swiped 11 bases.
ELIJAH BARR
Pittston Area
P/2B – Freshman
WVC’s top newcomer posted a 4-0 record with a 1.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. Hit .356 with five doubles, three triples and 14 RBI.
SAM BARROUK
Dallas
P – Junior
Instrumental in getting Dallas to the Class 4A state title game. Finished with a 10-1 record, 2.03 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68.2 innings pitched.
JEREMY CAWLEY
Pittston Area
SS – Senior
Bloomsburg recruit was a slick fielder while batting .340 with two doubles, three triples, 12 RBI and a team-high 21 runs. The two-time All-WVC pick paced the Patriots with 14 stolen bases.
TROY DAVIS
Pittston Area
OF – Senior
Two-time All-WVC selection hit for average and power. Led the team in hitting (.472), RBI (18) and hits (25). Had three doubles, two triples and a home run.
DINO DiMAURO
Holy Redeemer
P/IF – Senior
Finished with a 6-1 record, a 2.26 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings. Batted .379 with three doubles, two triples, 16 RBI and a team-high 24 runs. Added 13 stolen bases.
GRAEDON FINARELLI
Lake-Lehman
C/3B – Senior
Monmouth recruit was named All-WVC for a third time. Hit .500 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight homers and 24 RBI. Scored a team-high 31 runs and also had 17 steals.
COLE KAISER
Lake-Lehman
OF – Senior
Two-time All-WVC pick provided rangy defense in center while hitting .429 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI. Scored 23 runs and stole 15 bases. Also did some pitching.
LUKE KOPEC
Holy Redeemer
OF – Junior
Led the team with 30 hits and 20 RBI. Batted .441 with seven doubles, three triples and 23 run scored. Also stole 15 bases.
CHRIS MACIEJCZYK
Holy Redeemer
1B – Senior
Batted .444 and finished second on the team in hits with 28. Smacked eight doubles, drove in 15 runs and scored 10 times.
JACK MATHIS
Wyoming Area
SS – Senior
Two-time All-WVC selection led the Warriors in almost every category. Hit .349 with three doubles, a triple, four homers, 16 RBI, 22 hits and 13 runs. Stole a team-leading 18 bases.
JOE MORATORI
Crestwood
1B/P – Senior
Mount St. Mary’s recruit batted .433 with two doubles, a homer and a team-leading 26 RBI. Was also solid on the mound with a 5-2 record, a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.
ZACH PACZEWSKI
Dallas
SS – Junior
Led the team in runs scored with 28. Hit .346 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBI.
AIDAN PADUCK
Tunkhannock
P/OF – Senior
Ace of the staff finished with a 4-2 record and 3.43 ERA while striking out 80 in 55.1 innings. Batted .397 with four doubles, a home run, 13 RBI and 21 runs scored.
JOEY PETERS
Dallas
OF – Senior
Had the top batting average in the WVC at .528. Finished with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 RBI.
GRANT RUSSO
Hazleton Area
SS – Senior
St. John’s recruit was All-WVC as a catcher last season. Hit .492 with five doubles and 11 RBI. Led the team with 33 hits and 39 stolen bases.
MASON SGARLAT
Wyo. Valley West
IF/P – Senior
Versatile infielder batted .423 with six doubles and 10 RBI. Posted a 5-1 record on the mound with a 1.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 innings. Also picked up a save.
CHRIS SHOLTIS
Lake-Lehman
OF – Sophomore
One of the most improved players in the conference. Batted .440 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 20 RBI.
COLIN WHITMAN
Holy Redeemer
OF – Senior
Missed a few games, but finished with impressive numbers. Batted .455 with eight doubles, 15 RBI, 25 hits and 16 run scored. Had 14 stolen bases.
CHAZ WRIGHT
Crestwood
SS – Junior
St. John’s recruit once again provided excellent defense while hitting .410 with nine doubles, 10 RBI, 19 runs scored and 25 hits. Also stole 14 bases.
