Cydney Faul grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., outside of Detroit. Her father was a mechanical engineer employed in the auto industry. Her mother was a therapist.

Born in 1961, Cydney didn’t have a lot of experience with team sports, and she didn’t really consider herself athletic, even though she participated on the jump rope squad in elementary school. But two important people in her life influenced her and changed that course. Her mother Josella took up marathons, and Cydney met and married a handsome, geologist from Oregon named Sid Halsor.

After graduate school at Michigan Tech, where Cydney met Sid, the young couple moved to Wilkes-Barre in 1987 to take a team-teaching position in the Science Department at Wilkes University.

Cydney’s brother Brad came to visit around that time. He had recently completed a half iron distance triathlon in Chicago, along with Cydney’s mother. Naturally, he had heard about the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon and encouraged the Halsors to go and spectate at the event.

Cydney remembers standing in the pouring rain at Misericordia, watching the pros rack their bikes and head out on the run. There was lots of media coverage. This was Faul-Halsor’s first exposure to triathlon and she recalls it as a very exciting event.

In 1994 her mother Josella asked Cydney to participate in a marathon with her. Cydney said yes. She had been doing some running since 1989, but nothing serious.

More than anything, the thought of doing this with her mother was very appealing to her. They could talk about training. They could plan some long runs around visits together. And they could spend time together in the Northwest Territory, north of the Arctic Circle, where the marathon was being held.

Because her mother was still living in Michigan, and the marathon was considered one of the hilliest marathon courses, Cydney had to get creative to prepare. She also had two young daughters at home, Chelsea and Kyla, who were both born since they had moved to Northeast PA. Living in the Back Mountain, Cydney ran on Lehigh Street and Harris Hill and sometimes she just went back and forth on her lane while the girls slept.

Her mom drove in from Michigan so they could even do a long three-hour run together. On race day, Cydney felt great. Even the last six miles she felt strong. She finished holding hands with her mother, who was an experienced marathoner by this time.

Cydney realized that she, too, was an athlete and that maybe there was more for her to discover in endurance sports. Over the next decade Josella and Cydney bonded over three more marathons, including ones in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

In 1994, Faul-Halsor also had her first taste of triathlon as a relay team member. Not completely confident in her biking skills yet, she asked Barrett Case if he would participate on a team with her. Cydney did the swim and the run. Barrett did the bike leg of the relay.

She panicked a little bit in the water, but by the time she got to run, she was feeling good. Running was her element and nothing was going to stop her from crossing the finish line at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

By 1995, she was working at PA Department of Environmental Protection as a geologist. Any triathlete from this area knows that DEP was a hotbed of triathlon activity.

In the hallways you could often hear people talking about their upcoming race destinations or recounting their results from previous weekends. PA DEP employed many local triathletes including Sean Robbins, Kevin Augustine, Tracey McGurk, Tim Craven and John Hannigan. The Northeast regional office was led by marathoner Mike Bedrin.

As Cydney recalls, “I became enfolded in the triathlon community at DEP.”

By 2001, Faul-Halsor was ready for more. She signed up for her first individual attempt at Wilkes-Barre. After her swim, she got on her Continental Schwinn bike and rode the course from Harveys Lake through Noxen, up Lake Catalpa Road and down Lower Demunds.

By the time she got to Penn State Wilkes-Barre, she was overjoyed. The bike leg, which she had once avoided, was now the highlight of her race. Most people who know her now consider her to be a strong cyclist, but something clicked for her that day.

She has even biked to the top of Mount Evans in Colorado. That road climbs more than 7,000 feet in just 28 miles, reaching an altitude of 14,130 feet. Legend has it that she even descended that day in a storm with sleet and snow pelting her in the face. Luckily she had her husband Sid with her, as well as other local athletes including Mike Tomalis and Chris Stine.

Some of her other accomplishments have included a 70.3 half iron distance race (Challenge Pocono in 2015) and a full IronMan the following year at Mt. Tremblant, Canada. Her husband Sid competed with her at both of those events.

Sid and Cydney are also accomplished ice and mountain climbers, having scaled Mont Blanc in France, Cotopaxi in Educador and made attempts on Aconcagua in Argentina and Cayambe in Ecuador. They have hiked extensively through the Colorado 14ers and the Adirondack 46ers.

Ultimately Cydney ended up competing in the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon 11 times – four times as an individual competitor and seven times as part of a team. In 2011, she competed as part of a family team with her daughters Chelsea and Kyla. This year they will be reviving that tradition with both daughters in town to compete with their mom.

It has come full circle — just like Cydney loved bonding with her mother over their marathons, the girls couldn’t be more excited for the return of the triathlon. Ironically, Cydney will be the cyclist this time, so different from her first attempt at the triathlon where she asked a friend to bike for her. Her daughters will be her bookends — Chelsea will do the 1500 meter swim and Kyla will do the 6.2 mile run.

When asked to share some advice from her experience with new or returning athletes, Faul-Halsor said “breathe and relax.” She remembers one time riding the bus in the morning from Penn State to the beach on race morning, and an unknown woman told her, “imagine yourself in a bubble when you are swimming.”

That gave Cydney some comfort that day, and she still likes to imagine that bubble from time to time.

When asked what she is looking forward to most about the return of the Back Mountain Triathlon, Faul-Halsor said she “loves the community nature of the event. It gets a lot of the community involved.” She always loved the water cooler talk at work about triathlon training, the preparation, the racing, the discussions about putting a team together.

Since the girls are grown and Cydney is retired from DEP, she has a lot more time to train and prepare now. Putting a team together for the Halsor family wasn’t that hard either. Families have always been a staple of the experience at local triathlon, and we hope to see lots more mother/daughter and father/son teams out there on Aug. 20 when triathlon returns to the Back Mountain.