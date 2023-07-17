🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were tripped 4-3 by the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park. Norfolk tallied all of its offense on three home runs to claim the series finale late Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk struck in the bottom of the first with a pair of solo home runs off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Mitch Spence. Connor Norby led off the inning with his second of the series and 13th of the season. With two down, Kyle Stowers lined a solo shot to the left field seats to extend the lead to 2-0.

The RailRiders evened the score in their half of the fourth against Tides starter Bruce Zimmermann. Everson Pereira doubled and scored on a two-out double from Andres Chaparro. Jake Lamb singled in Chaparro to tie the game at two.

The Tides recaptured the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Daz Cameron hit a 3-2 offering from Spence to the left field seats with a runner on for a 4-2 Norfolk advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with a run in the top of the seventh with two outs. Michael Hermosillo doubled and scored on a single by Estevan Florial to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The RailRiders had a chance with two aboard and one out in the eighth, but the Tides turned a double-play to end the threat. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went down in order in the top of the ninth.

Spence (7-5) took the loss, allowing all four runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings of work. Ryan Watson (4-3) notched the win with three innings of relief behind Zimmermann. Logan Gillaspie worked the ninth for his third save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is back at PNC Field on Tuesday evening to start a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox. For more information on the upcoming series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.