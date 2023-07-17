Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Back Mountian National defeated Greater Pittston Area 5-4 Sunday in 10/11 baseball action.
Kellan Defalco went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead National offensively. Aiden Turel stole two bases for National.
Brady Warnek led Greater Pittston 1 with two runs batted in from the number nine spot in the lineup. The catcher went 1-for-2 on the day.
Kellan Defalco picked up the win for National. The starting pitcher gave up five hits and four runs over six innings, striking out four and walking three.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.