Back Mountian National defeated Greater Pittston Area 5-4 Sunday in 10/11 baseball action.

Kellan Defalco went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead National offensively. Aiden Turel stole two bases for National.

Brady Warnek led Greater Pittston 1 with two runs batted in from the number nine spot in the lineup. The catcher went 1-for-2 on the day.

Kellan Defalco picked up the win for National. The starting pitcher gave up five hits and four runs over six innings, striking out four and walking three.