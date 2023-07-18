🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – The final meeting of league leaders that was impractical at the end of the Wyoming Valley Senior American Legion Baseball League playoffs became a necessity in determining a Region 5 finalist.

Greater Pittston held up its status as the league’s top team – and avenged its only two league losses – Monday by rallying behind Hunter Lawall for a 6-5 victory over Swoyersville in a regional semifinal at Connell Park.

The win puts Greater Pittston in Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. final against Green Ridge, back at Connell Park.

Lawall was the winning pitcher and scored the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh for Greater Pittston, which trailed by three early and by two another two times. He allowed just one hit and one unearned run in 3 1/3 innings of relief and had a key double during the winning rally.

“Relieving here is just coming in, fighting and trying to get a win for my guys,” said Lawall, who has been more effective as a starter this year, pitching for Wilkes University in the spring and Greater Pittston in the summer.

Greater Pittston thrived behind its reliever and forcing Swoyersville to use a reliever.

Mason Sgarlat had worked two complete games while Swoyersville was beating Greater Pittston, 5-4 and 2-0, during the regular season. This time, Greater Pittston forced him off the mound at 99 pitches after five-plus innings as it was fighting back from a 5-2 deficit.

“Mason Sgarlat is the best pitcher in this area,” Greater Pittston manager Steve Homza said. “ … We knew going into this game that we had to run his pitch count up. We were fortunate enough to do that in the sixth inning and we capitalized when we needed to.

“We had big hits in the sixth inning. We had a lot of guys on base and I think the game plan worked.”

While Sgarlat was rolling early, Greater Pittston starter Nick Cerasaro fought to keep his team close. He struck out six while overcoming two errors to limit Swoyersville to two earned runs – four total – in the first 3 2/3.

Lawall entered with a runner in scoring position, stranding him and turning the game around from there.

“As soon as he came in the game, the game completely switched,” Homza said. “I felt like we were dominant as soon as he came in the game.”

Greater Pittston scored in the fifth despite having a runner erased at the plate.

Jack Mathis had an RBI double in the fifth and Cerasaro drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 5-4 with the 2-3-4 hitters starting the bottom of the last inning.

Mathis reached on a throwing error, forcing a hurried play in the infield, with one out in the seventh.

Lawall doubled down the right-field line with Mathis originally running on the pitch. A hesitation on the bases, however, kept that hit from tying the game.

Instead, Kyle Skutack tied it with a squeeze bunt. When Swoyersville tried to get the out at the plate everyone was safe.

Vinny Bonomo fouled on his bunt attempt, then blooped an infield single just over the pitcher’s head. When the ball landed and stopped right behind the mound, Swoyersville had no chance as Lawall slid home with the deciding run.

Green Ridge reached the final with a 6-5 win over South Scranton, the only team that had been 3-0 to that point, in the second game of the semifinal doubleheader.

Swoyersville and Greater Pittston, which split one-run games, each went 2-1 in pool play.

Greater Pittston entered the tournament as the top seed from the WVALBL after going 10-2 to win the regular-season title. Swoyersville went 9-3 and joined Greater Pittston in reaching the league playoff final that was never played because the teams had already secured two of the three regional berths from the league.

Wilkes-Barre/Plains and Berwick were also part of the original, eight-team Region 5 field, but each went 0-3. Wilkes-Barre/Plains lost a pair one of one-run games, one in extra innings and the other, 4-3, to Greater Pittston Sunday. Berwick scored just one run in three games.