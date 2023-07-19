🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – Tommy Carlin’s gutty start on the mound and Kyle Skutack’s impressive performance as a finisher at the plate paved the way Tuesday as Greater Pittston repeated as Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball champion.

With pitching options running short for both teams, Carlin delivered what manager Steve Homza described as his best outing of the season.

Skutack did the rest, producing three hits and driving in four runs in the 12-2, six-inning victory over Green Ridge in the region championship game at Connell Park.

It was Skutack’s two-run single that put Greater Pittston ahead to stay, breaking a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning. He then ended the game with another two-run single to cap the eight-run bottom of the sixth.

Skutack stepped to the plate in the sixth with the bases loaded and two out and smashed a ball through the gap in right-center field for what would have been an extra-base hit if Greater Pittston still needed one to finish the game on the 10-run rule.

That was not necessary after three walks, two infield errors and a sacrifice fly each in bases-loaded situations brought in runs one at a time.

When two scored on Skutack’s last hit, eight was enough to turn a two-run game into a Mercy Rule ending.

“The pitcher was struggling to throw strokes, so with bases loaded, two out, you might as well help the pitcher out a little bit, swing as hard as you can,” Skutack said. “If you get ahold of it, it will go.

“Luckily, I was able to do that and find a gap.”

Skutack also got Greater Pittston started after Carlin stranded the bases loaded in the first inning and two men in scoring position with the game tied in the top of the third.

Carlin constantly worked through difficulties and did not allow an earned run in his 4 2/3 innings. The lefty hit four batters with pitches, one of them to force in a run, and was hurt by two errors from the usually steady Greater Pittston infield.

“Coming into today, Tommy just needed to throw strikes,” Homza said. “I was hoping he would give us at least three (innings) and the fact that he almost got us into the sixth was a superb job.”

Skutack’s first two-run single to right had created a 3-1 lead in the third.

Green Ridge closed to within 3-2 in the fourth and loaded the bases with two out in the fifth.

Anthony Cencetti relieved Carlin and got a groundball to third baseman Jack Mathis, who stepped on the bag for the inning-ending forceout.

Carlin threw 54 of his 94 pitches for strikes. He struck out six and walked just one.

Cencetti allowed one walk while getting the last four outs.

Skutack moved up to the clean-up spot with Troy Davis out because of a leg injury suffered in Monday’s win over Swoyersville.

The three hitters in front of Skutack all had hits, runs and stolen bases as Greater Pittston continued to hurt opponents with its running game.

Jeremy Cawley, Mathis and Hunter Lawall were a combined 4-for-10 with three walks, six runs, two RBI and four stolen bases.

Cawley stole two bases and scored twice. Mathis drew two walks, got on base four of five times and scored three runs. Lawall had two hits.

Catcher Cameron Moser and right fielder Vinny Bonomo each threw out runners in key situations.

Green Ridge had reached the final by beating Carbondale/Lakeland, the regular-season league champion in Lackawanna County, and South Scranton, which went 3-0 in pool play at the Region 5 Tournament.

Greater Pittston advances to the state tournament, which opens Monday in Latrobe.