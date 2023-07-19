🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE — The bats just couldn’t wake up in time for Plains North to stave off elimination from the Section 5 Major baseball tournament.

The District 16 champions left nine runners on base, including a bases-loaded situation in the last inning, as Mid Valley’s pitching did enough to dance out of danger and beat Plains 5-1 in an elimination game, ending Plains North’s season.

The Plains lineup drew five walks and gave themselves multiple chances to put a crooked number on the scoreboard, but couldn’t make a big enough dent to send Mid Valley packing.

“For the way our bats did not come the last two days, to have the tying run at the plate with two outs in the last inning shows you that we were never out of it,” said Plains North manager Don Stark.

Even without a hit in the final frame, Plains did give themselves a fighting chance to keep the season alive. Zaidan Ewis drew a one-out walk, Nolan Franchella walked with two outs and Reilly Hossage was hit by a pitch with two strikes, loading the bases and bringing cleanup hitter Ronnie Faatz to the plate with a chance to tie the game with one swing.

A pitching change made by Mid Valley, going from Jackson Zuraski to Bradley Siegfried, paid dividends; Siegfried got Faatz to strike out swinging to end the game.

The mini-jam came after Mid Valley starter Nick Hricenak threw five excellent innings in the must-win game. Hricenak struck out 12 batters, and allowed just one run on five hits.

“He threw a great game, he came with a good fastball and he changed eye level,” Stark said of Hricenak. “He moved the ball around the plate really well and kept us off-balance.”

Hricenak also helped his team’s cause at the plate, reaching twice on walks and once on an RBI single. He scored two of Mid Valley’s five runs.

Mid Valley took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, scoring two runs on one play after an Anthony Mancuso grounder to short drove one run in, with a second Mid Valley runner coming around to score after the throw to first to get Mancuso came up short and wasn’t caught cleanly.

The District 32 champs tacked on two more in the third inning and a final run in the top of the sixth, providing enough cushion for the Mid Valley pitchers to seal the deal.

Plains North scored their lone run in the bottom of the third, with Reilly Gragson leading off with a double to the fence in right-center field and scoring on a base hit from Blake Dunsmuir.

Mid Valley will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, taking on the loser of Wednesday night’s nightcap between Back Mountain National and Abington.

Section 5 Major Baseball

Mid Valley 5, Plains North 1

Mid Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Sadavage cf-c`3`0`1`0

Zuraski rf-p`3`1`0`0

Hricenak p`1`2`1`1

A. Siegfried ss`3`1`1`1

Melesky 1b`1`0`0`0

Mancuso c`3`0`1`2

Bennett 3b`3`0`0`0

B. Siegfried 2b-p`3`0`1`0

Winters lf`2`0`0`0

Bohanski eh`2`0`0`0

Del Rossi eh`1`1`1`0

Totals`26`5`6`4

Plains North`AB`R`H`BI

Contreras cf`3`0`0`0

Franchella p`2`0`1`0

Hossage 3b`1`1`1`0

Faatz rf-p`3`0`0`0

Dunsmuir c`2`0`1`1

Hollingshead 1b`2`0`1`0

Stark ss`2`0`0`0

Regan eh`2`0`0`0

McKeown cf`1`0`0`0

Tarnalicki eh`2`0`0`0

Yuhas 2b`2`0`0`0

Ewis eh`2`0`1`0

Totals`24`1`5`1

Mid Valley`202`001 — 5

Plains North`000`100 — 1

2B — Del Rosso, Hossage.

Mid Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hricenak (W)`5.0`5`1`1`1`12

Zuraski`0.2`0`0`0`2`0

B. Siegfried`1.0`0`0`0`1`0

Plains North`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Franchella (L)`3.0`5`4`2`2`2

Faatz`3.0`1`1`1`3`4