Nigeria’s head coach Randy Waldrum gestures to player Nigeria’s Antionette Payne during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday.

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada’s Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Olympic champion Canada was held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in its Women’s World Cup opener after Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made several key saves, including one on a penalty from Christine Sinclair.

It was a crucial miss for Sinclair, the 40-year-old Canadian who is the leading all-time scorer in international soccer, men or women, with 190 goals. Aiming to be the oldest player to score at the Women’s World Cup, she also missed a chance in the 9th minute when she was unmarked at the edge of the box but misfired.

Nnadozie, who plays in France for Paris FC, was voted Player of the Match.

Sinclair lined up for the shot in the 50th after a earning the penalty via a video review. After making a diving one-handed save, Nnadozie pointed at her head.

Sinclair exited the game in the 71st and did not speak with reporters immediately after the game.

Nnadozie also denied a shot from inside the box by Evelyne Viens in the 65th. At the end of the game, she fell to her knees and let out a celebratory yell.

With neither team able to secure a victory, winning the next two group-stage matches becomes more crucial. A loss for either Nigeria or Canada in their next matches would make advancing out of the group stage very difficult. Another draw for either and the team’s final group-stage match would be a must-win.

SPAIN 3, COSTA RICA 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — With three goals in four minutes in the middle of a lopsided first half, Spain shattered Costa Rica’s resistance, created the foundation of a resounding win and sent a warning to rivals .

Speculation that Spain was a team weakened by injuries was misleading. They had more than 80% of possession by halftime, 12 corners, 15 shots on goal and had put to rest any concerns over injured players left behind. That the second half didn’t match the first was of little concern.

Spain began its campaign with a performance that demanded attention and brightened a bitter winter’s night in Wellington.

Two-time Ballon d’Or-winner Alexis Putellas started on the bench, wasn’t needed until the 77th minute, and went on to a rousing ovation after her long injury battle.

Though they attacked relentlessly, Spain needed 22 minutes until it opened the scoring – and that came from an own goal. Aitana Bonmati cut the ball back across goal from the left and Valeria del Campo, attempting to clear, sliced the ball into her own net.

Bonmati scored herself a minute later, striking the ball hard and low from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Esther Gonzalez was on hand to add the third. It mattered little when Jennifer Hermoso missed from the penalty spot in the 32nd, her shot saved by Daniela Solera.

SWITZERLAND 2, PHILIPPINES 0

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Ramona Bachmann drilled her penalty kick into the left side of the net moments before halftime to set up Switzerland’s win over Philippines in the opener for both teams.

Switzerland’s Seraina Piubel added a second-half goal, scoring on the rebound from a missed shot by Coumba Sow that ricocheted off Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Group A encounter was the first game inside Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, the tournament’s only indoor venue. The crowd’s cheers echoed around the walls of the roughly half-full stadium, with an attendance of 13,711 in a venue that can fit over 30,000.

Philippines forward Katrina Guillou appeared to score a goal in the 15th minute, but it was waived off by an offside call.

Switzerland dominated offensively, outshooting the Philippines 17-3, but the Filipinas’ defense hung on. McDaniel held her own, making several key first-half saves –- only allowing Bachmann’s late penalty.